How to Stream & Download Dido’s ‘Still On My Mind’

Dido is releasing her fifth studio album tonight. Titled Still On My Mind, the album is her first in six years, and was preceded by the lead singles “Give You Up.”

Still On My Mind will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (March 7) or midnight ET on Friday (March 8) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Dido spoke about the recording of the album with Consequence of Sound. “A lot of it is just hanging out,” she said. “I think the lovely thing about writing with him [brother Rollo Armstrong] is it’s not like you’re sitting there in the studio and saying, ‘Right, what should we write about?’ It’s more like we’re going about our lives and going for a long walk and having a good time together, and maybe an idea will come out, and we’ll put it down.”

The album includes twelve tracks and a songwriting collaboration with Rick Nowels, who previously worked with Lana Del Rey, Adele, and Cee Lo Green. Check out the official tracklist below.

1. “Hurricanes”

2. “Give You Up”

3. “Hell After This”

4. “You Don’t Need a God”

5. “Take You Home”

6. “Some Kind of Love”

7. “Still On My Mind”

8. “Mad Love”

9. “Walking By”

10. “Friends”

11. “Chances”

12. “Have to Stay”

“It’s a very easy, natural process. I must say that I feel very lucky to have that,” the singer added. “And after we made the record, you know, I feel kind of funny because I’m a solo artist, but I feel part of a team and all. I’m not nervous [about the album], just excited about that bit. I feel, at this point, it’s just a celebration of the time that me and my brother had making it, and I’m proud of it.”