DJ Khaled Wife and Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DJ Khaled will not only be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, he may even end up snagging an award or two throughout the evening. Khaled was nominated for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Collaboration for the song “No Brainer,” which also features Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

With all eyes on Khaled tonight as he hosts the awards show, fans might be wondering about his personal life and whether or not the DJ has a wife and children. Khaled has been with wife Nichole Tuck for nearly 12 years, and the couple share one son together – Asahd Tuck Khaled. Here’s what you need to know about Khaled’s family:

1. His Son Asahd Has His Own Instagram Account With Millions of Followers

At 2-years-old, Asahd is already making a name for himself. The toddler has his own Instagram account with 1.9 million followers, and a sneaker collaboration with Nike Air Jordans.

When Asahd was only 11-months-old, he had production credits on one of his dad’s albums. Khaled made his son an executive producer, saying that he helped choose songs for the album. “To be honest with you, he likes so many tracks, that I ended up putting 23 on the album,” Khaled explained to EW.

2. Asahd’s Birth Was Documented on Snapchat

Khaled documented his son’s birth on the social media platform Snapchat back in October, 2016. When asked whether or not his fiancee wanted this to happen, Khaled told TIME, “The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king. I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is gonna run smooth, meaning that we wanna make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, I’mma Snapchat the whole thing.”

3. His Wife Nichole Tuck is Also Khaled’s Business Manager & Owns a Small Clothing Business Called ABU Apparel

According to Your Tango, Tuck is also Khaled’s unofficial business manager and helps run the business side of his musical career. Although she mostly stays out of the spotlight, she has been seen attending red carpets and awards shows with her husband on occasion, with Asahd in tow.

Tuck is the owner of a small clothing business called ABU Apparel, which she started in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Tuck got her BFA from Marymount Manhattan College in 2003 and went on to get her Masters in Education from Fordham University in 2005.

4. Khaled Refuses to Perform Oral Sex on Tuck But Says Its a “Requirement” For Women

In an old interview from 2015 that resurfaced last year, Khaled explained that he doesn’t perform oral sex on Tuck. In the video above, Khaled says that he did not need to perform oral sex because he was “king of his household and he shouldn’t have to.” However, despite not feeling like he needs to service his wife, he expects to receive oral sex from Tuck because “it’s a requirement.”

Social media users slammed Khaled for the interview and defended Tuck, telling her she deserved better and advising her to leave Khaled for a “real man.” Many celebrities joined the fray as well, including The Rock, who tweeted, “As a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread.”

5. Khaled & Tuck Didn’t Get Engaged Until The Birth of Their Son, Although They’d Been Together For Nearly a Decade

Despite having dated for over a decade, Khaled and Tuck didn’t actually get engaged until after the birth of their son in October, 2016. Khaled has always been very open and public with personal life (remember, he Snapchatted his wife giving birth), but when he proposed to Tuck, he kept the details of the engagement and wedding mostly private, according to Your Tango.

Khaled has also made it clear that he definitely wants more children with Tuck in the future. According to Romper, after the Asahd’s birth announcement, Khaled told People Magazine, “This is my first kid and I’m excited and I want more. I’ve always wanted to be a family man. I’m in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to catch the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019.

