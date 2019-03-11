Does Colton Underwood Get Engaged to Anyone?

The finale of The Bachelor is here, and fans are itching to find out what’s going to happen on tonight’s episode. Most importantly, will Colton get engaged? If so, to whom?

Here’s what you need to know, but beware of spoilers. Don’t continue reading unless you want to know how the show ends.

Last week, Cassie said goodbye to Colton and quit the show after her father flew into Thailand and gave her some advice (he essentially told her to be careful and to not choose Colton unless she’s SURE he’s the one). The whole experience was brutal to watch. Cassie kept telling Colton she was utterly confused and had no idea why she didn’t feel as though she wanted to stay. Her impending departure made Colton admit to her that he wanted to choose her; that she was the woman for him. But, alas, in the end, Cassie still leaves.

After she does so, Colton (in a moment that’s been teased to us for weeks) jumps over the hotel fence, and the producers and cameramen essentially lose him. Chris Harrison is left saying, “I have no idea where he went.”

What will happen tonight? Only the “truth” is left, in Colton’s own words. In a very untraditional turn of events, Colton will send Tayshia and Hannah G. home, telling them Cassie is the one for him. He’ll then travel to her home in California, and tell her he wants to date her.

As of a few months ago, they were dating, and Colton didn’t propose.

But what’s the deal now? Are they still together? According to Marie Claire, all signs point to Colton and Cassie still being together. The site references some eagle-eyed social media fans who have noted that Colton has been hanging out with (and liking pictures of) Cassie’s sister’s boyfriend.

Reality Steve also found a photo that looks as though it has Cassie’s hand in it. He also points out that “Colton follows Cassie on Venmo, which is interesting…”

All the clues point to the two going strong, even though they are *not engaged*. But, at the end of the day, it is Bachelor nation and only a few who choose one another stay together in the end. Even Kaitlin Bristowe and Shawn Booth called it quits last November.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, beginning at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.