Dr. Joseph Sonnier & Richelle Shetina: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will investigate the death of Texas doctor Joseph Sonnier.

At the time of his murder, Sonnier was dating a woman named Richelle Shetina, who will be interviewed in tonight’s segment.

Read on to learn more about Shetina’s connection to Sonnier’s death.

1. They First Met in 2011

WATCH TONIGHT: A twisted and deadly love triangle. Now, stunning new interviews, new details, and a conviction overturned and thrown out. ‘Deadly Dance In Texas’ – the 20/20 documentary event airs at a special time – Tonight at 9/8c on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/D9OkrUCaqv — 20/20 (@ABC2020) March 8, 2019

In 2011, Shetina began taking dance classes at D’Venue Dance Studio in Lubbock. That’s where she met pathologist Dr. Joseph Sonnier. The two became romantic, and according to ABC, Shetina described Sonnier as the love of her life.

Prior to dating Sonnier, Shetina was seeing Dr. Dixon. The two engaged in an affair; after Dixon’s wife found out about it, she immediately filed for divorce.

Shetina told ABC of Dr. Dixon, “He was funny. He was very witty, you know, he was enjoyable. If it can be enjoyable to have somebody put needles in your face, you know, I guess that’s about as enjoyable as it could be…”

Dixon and Shetina dated for a few months before Shetina broke up with Dixon and, not long after, began seeing Sonnier.

2. Sonnier Was a Wealthy Pathologist

Dallas shares a favorite memory of his dad, Dr. Joseph Sonnier https://t.co/osQrGGTg8n pic.twitter.com/ewaYJ8fJqK — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) December 5, 2015

Sonnier, 57, was a wealthy pathologist living in Lubbock, Texas.

Prior to dating Shetina, he was married to a woman named Becky Gallegos. The couple divorced after 27 years of marriage, and Gallegos remarried. She was then murdered by her new husband, who killed himself, reports ABC News.

Shetina, meanwhile, was a single mother when she met Sonnier. She was also divorced and had four sons with her ex-husband.

3. Shetina Told Authorities Dixon Wanted Her Back Even Though She Was Dating Sonnier

Dr. Thomas Dixon escorted back to jail Wednesday after his request for a bond reduction was denied. #dixontrial pic.twitter.com/AqIj3pijKf — Gabriel Monte (@AJ_GabeMonte) December 17, 2014

Dixon was relentless and continued to pursue Shetina even when she started dating Sonnier.

Lubbock police Det. Zach Johnson tells ABC, “He was obsessed with Richelle. He was having a lot of problems getting over this break-up. He just couldn’t seem to let her go.”

In October 2011, Shetina and Dixon met up. Shetina told him that she was dating Sonnier, and that she wasn’t going to come back to Dixon; that it was over. Around February, Shetina explained, she started to feel as though she was being followed.

“Shetina said Sonnier thought that it must be someone trying to ‘drive a wedge’ between them,” ABC reports.

4. Sonnier Was Found Shot and Stabbed to Death in 2012

In 2012, Dr. Joseph Sonnier was found stabbed to death in his home. He was found by landscapers.

Not long after, a man named Paul Reynolds informed authorities that the man he was staying with, David Shepard, said he had killed someone in Lubbock– Reynolds thought it was Sonnier.

When police interviewed Reynolds, they learned that Dixon had paid him three silver bars and gave him a box of Cuban cigars in exchange for killing Sonnier. Each bar was reportedly worth $3,000, according to KXXV.

Shepard pleaded no contest to the charge. He was given a life sentence.

5. Dixon Was Granted a New Trial in December 2018

In November 2015, a jury convicted Dixon of Sonnier’s murder.

In December 2018, he was granted a new trial by the 7th District Court of Amarillo. In court, his team reportedly presented 50 issues challenging his convictions.

In a statement released on Dixon’s behalf, attorneys Dan Hurley and Frank Sellers said, “After a long wait, we are pleased the Court of Appeals agreed Mike Dixon suffered an unfair trial… Along with his current post-conviction legal team, we look forward to fully proving his innocence to a new jury soon.”

At this point in time, it is unclear when the trial will take place, according to KXXV.