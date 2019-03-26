Erika Jayne Tour 2019: Dates & Tickets

Erika Jayne, whose real name is Erika Girardi, left her hometown of Atlanta and moved to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a singer and performer back in the 1990s. She eventually found herself in Los Angeles, where she met her current husband – famed trial attorney Tom Girardi.

Girardi released her first single “Roller Coaster,” under the pseudonym Erika Jayne, and the song quickly became number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart shortly after its release in 2009. “Roller Coaster” was featured on her debut studio album Pretty Mess.

Jayne has since taken time to see the world and record with several prominent artists, such as Flo Rida. She enjoys relaxing at home when she isn’t out touring. Read on for more information on Erika Jayne’s upcoming tour dates and see how you can snag a ticket to a show near you:

There are currently no upcoming concerts planned for Erika Jayne, although that might change in the near future. According to Song Kick, there is no tour planned for 2019 at the moment, and Jayne doesn’t appear to be amping up for a tour just yet. Her most recent concert was at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on December 21, 2018.

The iTunes describes Jayne as a “flamboyant” actress and singer who is best known for her dance-oriented music and the club-vibes her music brings. Read iTune’s full synopsis of the musician below:

California’s Erika Jayne is a flamboyant actress and singer known for her dance-oriented pop music. Born in 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia, Jayne moved to New York City at age 18 and later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a performance career. In 2007, she released the single “Rollercoaster,” which hit number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. Two years later she delivered her debut album, Pretty Mess, which featured several more singles, including “Stars” and “Give You Everything.” The single “One Hot Pleasure” followed in 2011. Several more singles followed, including 2013’s “Get It Tonight” featuring Flo Rida, 2014’s “PAINKILLR,” and 2015’s Scott Storch-produced “Crazy” featuring Maino. Also in 2015, Jayne (who is married to lawyer Thomas Girardi) joined the cast of the fifth season of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In 2016, she released the Justin Tranter and Myah Marie-penned single “How Many F**ks.”

In the meantime, you can check out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9/8c, and for all you RHOBH fans out there, Bravo is promising a “crazy,” “epic,” “unbelievable,” and “shocking” season this time around.

The trailer for the newest season was released back in December, and opens with headlines teasing some major drama between the ladies. Fans can expect this to be a season of lies, heartbreak, and betrayal by the looks of the trailer.

Season nine will show the return of your favorite ladies, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards. For more information about season nine’s cast, click here.

