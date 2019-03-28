‘Ex On the Beach’ Season 2 Reunion Spoilers

Ex On the Beach returns for its season 2 reunion on MTV. The episode will bring the cast back together to go over some of the most dramatic moments, as well as reveal which couples split up and which stayed together after the cameras stopped rolling. Part one of the reunion plays tonight at 9/8 c, while part two will air next week.

Morgan Willett and Jay Starrett are still together in the finale, despite some missteps and bumps along the way. Namely, the lie detector test that Morgan took earlier in the season. The results of the test showed that she wasn’t fully over her ex Corey, or as in love with Jay as she initially made out. Still, Morgan said that she was confident” in her future with the former Survivor contestant, and they appear to be happy together.

The Finale Teased the Uncertain Fate of Several Season 2 Couples

Nicole Ramos and Chad Johnson had perhaps one of the most storybook endings to their season long romance. They Malibu together deeply in love, and Chad seemingly turned his back on his bachelor status for good. There may even be some talks about children in the near future. Expect these two to be together during the reunion.

Janelle Shanks and Darian Vandermark may be on the bubble when it comes to potentially splitting up. They had their fair share of arguments over the course of the season, including the fallout when Darian kissed Nurys Mateo. Janelle claims to have overlooked his “hoeish behavior”, but the tension between these two may prove too much in the long run.

The Season 2 Reunion Special Will Air In Separate Parts on MTV

Angela Babicz and Nelson Thomas started off on the right foot, but Angela flipped her lid when she found out that Nelson’s lie detector test painted him dishonest. Even worse was the fact that the question that led to his dishonest result was whether he was with her out of convenience. That put a major rift between the couple, and the final scene with them did not point towards a bright future. Angela was crying hysterically in the bathroom and telling Nelson to go the “f**k away” as he knocks on the door.

Cheyenne and Murray are a huge question mark heading into the reunion as well. Murray hit a crucial roadblock when his lie detector test proved inconclusive. The questions during the test pertained to his love for Cheyenne, and whether or not he’d want to live with her outside of the house. Furthermore, Murray has admitted to having feelings for cast member Corey Zwierzynski as well. “I have feelings for Cheyenne, and I have feelings for Cory Z, which makes it awkward as f**k,” he told MTV.