Felicite Tomlinson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Felicite Tomlinson has died. According to The Sun, the sister of artist Louis Tomlinson went into cardiac arrest. It is unknown what caused her heart to go into distress. Felicite was just 18 years old.

“She collapsed after a suspected heart attack at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London, on Wednesday lunchtime,” reports The Sun.

The Tomlinson family, which lost its matriarch in 2016, is said to be devastated.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. An Unnamed Person That Was With Her at the Time Called Emergency Services

While it’s unclear exactly what happened to Felicite, it has been reported that she had a heart attack. She was with an unidentified person (some outlets have called this person a “friend” of hers) when she suffered the heart attack. That person called emergency services.

The Sun reports that paramedics tried to resuscitate Felicite but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died,” a Met Police spokesman said in a statement.

Police were called to Felicite’s apartment to check for any suspicious activity. According to The Sun, it is “understood” that no drugs were found.

Felicite’s body will be examined by a coroner and toxicology tests will be sent out, the results of which could take several weeks.

2. She Was a Model, Social Media Influencer & an Aspiring Fashion Designer

Over the years, Felicite had amassed more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She had done some work as a model and was an aspiring fashion designer. Lovingly referred to as “Fizzy,” Felicite often shared photos of herself and also promoted some of her designs.

Last November, Felicite had a pop-up shop in London where she sold a few of the clothing items that she designed.

“Today is the final day of the campaign for my T-Shirts they will be unavailable from midnight tonight! Thank you so much for all of the support it means so much. I have had so much fun working on this. The link is in my bio, shipping worldwide, final day to order. I am excited to announce that my pop-up store in London with a few extra surprises will be on the 30th November, more information coming very soon, comment if you’re coming, can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

3. Louis Is Said to Be Devastated & Has Canceled an Upcoming Appearance

The Tomlinson family is completely devastated after learning of Felicite’s death.

According to TMZ, Louis is with his family at this time. He was scheduled to appear on the BBC charity show, Comic Relief, on Friday night, but has canceled the appearance in light of recent events.

Louis has not yet released a statement about the passing of his sister. Louis is one of seven kids. He and his sister were said to be particularly close.

4. Fans Have Been Leaving Their Condolences on Instagram

Since news of her passing broke, her fans have been leaving messages of sadness and disbelief in the comments of her recent Instagram photos.

“Oh fizzy, honey. You were such a beautiful person, you were loved since the very first minute of your life. Now you are going to be newt to your Mom, close to our hearts forever sweetie. Now Louis is going to live his life for you as well. You were an angel and now you are at the place where you belong. Sending My Love to your family,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m crying so bad, I can’t believe that is happening this to Tomlinson Family. Pray for Fizzy, I can’t,” added another.

“Rest In Peace beautiful girl. You’re flying to your momma. We all love you,” echoed a third.

Felicite’s most recent Instagram photo is posted above. The selfie was uploaded four days ago and has been liked more than 109,000 times.

5. Louis & His Siblings Lost Their Mother in 2016

This is the second time that tragedy has struck the Tomlinson family. According to People Magazine, Louis mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7. Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private,” the Tomlinson family said in a statement at the time.

Tomlinson recently released a song entitled “Two of US,” in his mom’s honor.