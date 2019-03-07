For the People Season 2 Premiere & Cast Spoilers

For the People season 2 premieres tonight at 10|9c on ABC. The Shonda Rhimes legal series will debut on Thursday nights, and fans of the show have compared it to the likes of early Grey’s Anatomy, but with a legal setting.

Check out ABC’s synopsis of the show below:

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (a.k.a. “The Mother Court”), the Shondaland series show follows six talented young lawyers working on opposite sides of the law and handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country. These young lawyers will be put to the test both personally and professionally as their lives intersect in and out of America’s most prestigious trial court. Best friends Sandra Bell (Britt Robertson) and Allison Adams (Jasmin Savoy Brown) serve as public defenders alongside Jay Simmons (Wesam Keesh) and their boss, Federal Public Defender Jill Carlan (Hope Davis). They face off against prosecutors Seth Oliver (Ben Rappaport), Leonard Knox (Regé-Jean Page), Kate Littlejohn (Susannah Flood) and their supervisor, chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roger Gunn (Ben Shenkman). These young lawyers will be put to the test both personally and professionally as their lives intersect in and out of America’s most prestigious trial court.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the first season left several storylines open, so fans will hopefully have plenty of questions answered throughout season 2. Some struggles the characters face including a certain character hoping to leave law behind, while others are face harsh realities and rejections in their lives.

The trailer for season 2 (which you can watch above) was released several months ago, and gives viewers an inside look at some of the cases this season. One case involves a teen on trial for murdering a senator, and another young boy facing immigration issues, among plenty of other juicy and suspenseful cases.

So who is all involved in the second season? Check out a details on the cast below (courtesy of ABC), and tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the season 2 premiere:

Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell

Britt Robertson previously played the title role of Sofia in the Netflix series Girlboss, based on the life of Sofia Amorosa, and was also a series regular on the first season of the hit CBS drama Under the Dome, as well as the CW series Life Unexpected and The Secret Circle. She has also been featured in several films, including “Tomorrowland,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “Mother’s Day” and “The Longest Ride,” among others.

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Allison Adams

Jasmin Savoy Brown recently starred in the TNT period drama series Will as Emilia Bassano and is probably best known for her role as Evie Murphy in the critically acclaimed HBO drama series The Leftovers, according to ABC. Brown has also starred in films such as “Forgotten Hero” and “Lane 1974,” and had a recurring role on Freeform’s hit show Stitchers.

Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver

Ben Rappaport has starred on two critically acclaimed television series — as Ollie Parker on USA’s Mr. Robot and Max Horowitz on TV Land’s Younger. He also guess-starred in the Netflix original series Ozark. He is a busy young television actor, who is also known for his roles on The Good Wife, Outsourced, Elementary and Love is Dead. He has also been featured in a few films, including “Better off Single” and “The Brass Teapot.”

Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn

Susannah Flood’s role on For The People will be her first major television role; however, she has also had a recurring role on Chicago Fire and a few various other shows, including Law & Order: SUV and Hulu’s Deadbeat. Flood is probably best known for her Broadway performances, where she landed the lead role for the U.S. premiere of The Effect and Tribes. She has also performed in Scenes From A Marriage and Love & Information, among many others.

Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons

Wesam Keesh is known for his role on MTV’s long-running series Awkward, as well as a regular role in the pilot Zoobiquity and NBC’s Chicago Justice. Keesh studied film at the University of Tulsa before spending a summer in London at the Imperial College, where he focused on theater and acting before moving back to the states and settling in Los Angeles.

Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox

Regé-Jean Page just wrapped up a supporting role in Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines, and had a lead role on the Emmy Award-winning ABC series Roots. He was also a series regular in the final season of BBC’s Waterloo Road, and co-starred in Jonathan Munby’s version of Merchant of Venice. Page’s other credits include a heavily improvised comedy pilot he recently shot for Hat Trick and C4, Channel 4’s huge hit TV comedy show Fresh Meat 3 and James McTeigue’s Survivor, according to ABC.

Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn

Ben Shenkman currently stars on Showtime’s Billions, as well as a five-season run on Royal Pains, and an Emmy-nominated performance in HBO’s Angels in America. He has a history with HBO, and was also featured in The Night Of. A Tony-nominated New York theater veteran, Shenkman most recently co-starred with Larry David in David’s hit play, Fish in the Dark on Broadway, according to ABC.

Hope Davis as Jill Carlan

Hope Davis has a very long history in acting, and has starred in dozens of films and television series. Davis most recently starred in ABC’s critically acclaimed Emmy-nominated series American Crime and reprised her role as Megan Fisher in the second season of FOX’s hit series Wayward Pines, according to ABC. She also had a lead role in Allegiance, a multi-episode arc on HBO’s The Newsroom, and was honored with both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton in the film The Special Relationship, among many, many others.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne

Vondie Curtis-Hall is an actor, director and screenwriter known for his television roles on Chicago Hope, ER, Daredevil and Rosewood. Additionally, he has appeared in movies including “Die Hard 2,” “Eve’s Bayou,” and “Broken Arrow,” among many others. He received an Emmy nomination for his role on ER.

Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman

Anna Deavere Smith is probably most recognizable as Gloria Akalitus on Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, or as the National Security Advisor on NBC’s The West Wing. She has also appeared in dozens of films, including “Rent,” “The Human Stain,” and “The American President,” among many more. In 2012, President Obama awarded her the National Endowment for the Humanities Medal, as well as the recipient of the prestigious 2013 Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize for achievement in the arts.

For a more detailed idea of Smith’s career, as well as the rest of the cast mentioned above, check out ABC’s cast profiles here, and tune in tonight at 10/9c on ABC to catch the season 2 premiere.

