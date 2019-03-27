Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary ‘The Last Watch’ to Premiere After GOT Series Finale

Weeks before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, the mega-hit HBO show’s Twitter account tweeted out the news that a Game of Thrones documentary will be released after the show’s conclusion.

The Last Watch.

Learn more about the two-hour #GameofThrones documentary premiering May 26 at 9PM on @HBO: https://t.co/4uk97yWkxu — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 27, 2019

In a statement, HBO revealed to fans that “Debuting SUNDAY, MAY 26 (9:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT), one week after the series finale, GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.” The documentary footage will show the behind the scenes process of creating the last season of Game of Thrones.

The press release teases that the 2-hour documentary special will be “an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers,” exposing the heart and humor that comes with saying goodbye to the immense world of Game of Thrones that its cast and crew spent so many years creating and living in.

Based on the limited information given in the announcement, it seems that both the stars of the show and the creatives behind the scenes who bring the world to life will be featured in the documentary. Expect, too, that the 55-day night shoots it took to create the season’s massive battle will be included, documenting the making of the longest battle sequence in cinematic history.

The documentary was directed by Jeanie Finlay, a British filmmaker who, according to her website bio, has made eight feature films, which have been honored in prestigious film festivals including Tribeca, BBC Storyville, and SXSW. Of her work, Quietus said “It’s not just a knack for digging up interesting stories that makes Finlay such an especially talented film maker… She locates heroism in the quotidian, among the overlooked. As such her films tend to (genuinely) transcend their apparent subjects to tackle bigger, more universal themes of what it means to be human.” Finlay was a fixture on set during the filming of the season, in order to capture the documentary’s “funny, heartbreaking story.”

The tweet quickly amassed over 1,000 likes from dedicated fans and followers, who flooded the replies section with Game of Thrones related memes and gifs to show their excitement over 2 more hours of Game of Thrones content to enjoy after the beloved show comes to an end.

The documentary marks the end of Game of Thrones and its eight seasons, which began with the series premiere on April 17, 2011.

Tune in to Game of Thrones: The Last Watch on Sunday, May 26 at 9pm. The 2-hour documentary can be watched on HBO NOW, HBO GO, or HBO On Demand.