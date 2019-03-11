Gary Dennis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pennsylvania-native Gary Dennis claims to have unearthed a new video tape which allegedly shows controversial RnB singer R.Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl.

His attorney Gloria Allred told journalists that the tape has already been sent to authorities in New York.

Pennsylvania resident Dennis found the recording while looking through an old box of video tapes in his house, according to Allred.

Here’s what you need to know about Gary Dennis.

1. He Found The Tape by Accident

Dennis claims that he stumbled upon the video tape when he was sorting through his collection of video tapes.

While snooping through his collection he found what appeared to be a sports tape with R. Kelly’s name on the outside.

“I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert,” Dennis told Buzzfeed News.

“To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape — but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African-American girls,” he added.

2. He Claims That R Kelly is in The Tape

However, the material he found on the tape was far more shocking. Dennis says that the man on the tape appeared to be in control of the camera.

According to Dennis the man was directing the girls on “what to do and what to say.”

“In addition, he was engaging with these children in sexually abusive acts,” he added.

His Attorney Gloria Allred claims that a person who looks like R. Kelly is featured in the video clip. However, she says that she doesn’t know the identity of the children in the footage.

Allred said she believed it was Kelly on the video, but couldn’t say that with “a 100% certainty.”

3. R. Kelly’s Lawyer Denies This

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg has denied that the RnB singer is the man featured in the video.

He says that Kelly denies being on an tape (including this one) with underage girls.

“The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R Kelly. That doesn’t make it him. It is not him,” Greenberg told Buzzfeed News.

4. Dennis Doesn’t Know Where The Tape Came From

In a strange twist, Dennis says that he has no idea where the mystery video tape came from or how it ended up in his video collection.

“There have been friends that gave him sports tapes because they know he likes sports,” Allred explained. “He has no idea, he’s tried to think about it but there’s no idea. These are very old tapes,” he said.

In fact, Dennis claims that he has never met or communicated with Kelly, and denies that he has even been to any of R. Kelly’s concerts during his lifetime.

5. His Attorney is Representing Other Alleged R. Kelly Victims

Gloria Allred has not only taken up Dennis’s claim but she is also representing other women who accuse Kelly of sexual misconduct.

Allred said that the new tape was sent to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. However, John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the Eastern District, declined to comment on the matter.

Allred also urged anyone with similar tapes to turn them over to authorities.

The new tape is the latest sexual misconduct claim against R. Kelly

Lawyer Michael Avenatti said last month that he sent another tape that appears to show Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl, to prosecutors in Chicago.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four women.

The star recently spent two periods in the slammer.

The first was for failing to post $100,000 bond on sexual abuse charges. Meanwhile, he was also put behind bars for failing to pay his ex-wife $161,663 in child support.