Geno Doak, Mama June’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Geno Doak, the boyfriend of “Mama June” Shannon tried to kill the 39-year-old reality TV star when the two were arrested last week in Alabama, according to police documents.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ give insight into the arrest of Shannon – known more commonly as Momma June and Mama June – when she and Doak were arrested on March 13 at a local gas station.

Shannon, 39 and Doak, 42, were arrested in Alabama on multiple drug charges after the alleged domestic incident occurred. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and Doak was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Geno was ordered by the court to stay away from June after the incident, but the two were seen at a casino together over the weekend in Wetumpka, Alabama.

Shannon rose to fame thanks to her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s time on Toddlers & Tiaras. After Here Comes Honey Boo Boo ran from August 2012 to August 2014 on TLC, Shannon now has a new show called Mama June: From Not to Hot, and season three premiered on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon’s boyfriend:

1. Shannon and Doak Have Been Dating For Three Years, And She Has Demanded He Propose To Her Sooner Rather Than Later

The couple was heavily featured on From Not to Hot, and in season 2, she strongly expressed her desire to get engaged and married as soon as possible.

In the final episode of season 2, Shannon ambushed Doak and proposed a surprise wedding during a weekend in Las Vegas in which one of her daughters was getting married.

He immediately lashed out against Shannon and shut it down.

“I asked you before, slow down,” Geno said. “Please stop. Don’t do this s—.” He added that June shouldn’t have “f—ing booked” the wedding in the first place.

June hastily apologized. “Look I’m really sorry about tonight, I got caught up in the wedding and forgot to cancel,” she said to him. “I shouldn’t have done that okay?”

But after the embarrassing incident, she took to social media to proclaim her love for Doak.

“I know people have asked but me and geno r not married are real names are June Shannon and Geno Doak so you can look anywhere as that is public record n yes on the show it was real when I gave him the ultimatum our show is not scripted we bring the real back into reality,” she wrote in the photo’s caption, posted on August, 28, 2018.

“A girl can always dream I know that he is scared but at this point I am honestly looking to take that next step in our relationship,” she said. “It really hurt me to actually say either step up or I’m going to have to walk away but I know my girls want the best for me and I know that he is little scared as he was married for many years and I am only his second serious relationship his whole entire life,” she wrote in the long caption.

Fans of the show were first introduced to Doak in January 2018, when Shannon introduced him to viewers — and her two youngest children: “Honey Boo Boo” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

2. Doak Has A Criminal Record and Has Spent Time In Jail

Doak has a criminal record that includes burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He also spent time in jail. Doak is a father of three and CEO of G&J Home Improvements.

Doak, whose legal name is Edward Eugene Doak, has a rap sheet beginning in 1996.

Court documents show that he entered a building with ‘intent to commit a theft’ in February 1996.

He was arrested days later and charged with felony burglary. Doak pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and was sentenced to three years in prison, but only served three months behind bars for that conviction.

Doak was arrested again for felony theft in March 2009 after he stole a $500 cargo trailer belonging to The Griffin First United Methodist Church in Griffin, Georgia, the Daily Mail reports.

Doak pleaded guilty to felony theft by taking in February 2010 and was sentenced to 10 years of probation, 80 hours of community service and fined $2,500.00.

But his probation was revoked in December after he failed to report to his probation officer and failing to pay his court fines, he was sentenced to six months in the county jail.

In 2013 Doak’s probation was revoked once again after he was charged and pleaded guilty to felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and given a four-year prison sentence.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show Doak served approximately 15 months at the Coastal State Prison in Savannah, Georgia and was paroled in January of 2015.

3. Shannon Still Live-Tweeted the Season 3 Premiere of Her Show Friday Despite the Wedesnday Arrest and Praised Doak

Sorry I'm so late starting tweeting the show but don't forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let's get ready to start the season off good #mamajune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 15, 2019

“Sorry I’m so late tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now,” she wrote. “Let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune.”

An hour later, she again apologized for getting a late start, explaining that “my internet has been down and where I’m at does not have cable that picks up wetv.”

“Yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp [sic] to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now,” she wrote, referring to a moment during the episode where Doak gave her a promise ring.

She admitted she didn’t know what to think of the moment – but that it still was not an engagement.

In her live-tweeting, Shannon did not mention the arrest or the reports of Doak threatening to kill her.

4. Shannon’s Family Say She Is Going Down A “Rough Path,” Blame Doak For Her Arrest

When the two were arrested, Shannon admitted to cops the white powder they found was crack cocaine, and she was also caught with a needle and a pipe.

Further, after arriving at the gas station, as the cops were about to pat down Doak, he told them not to reach inside his pocket and said, “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.”

“After a search, cops discovered another needle, a white powdery substance — which June allegedly said was crack cocaine — and a pipe,” TMZ added after receiving the report, noting that Shannon also had $1,340 in her bra.

Sources connected to June told TMZ that “her family is laying guilt over the reality star’s recent arrest squarely at Geno’s feet, as they feel he’s been an awful influence on [Shannon] since they started dating around 3 years ago.”

“It certainly appears her family’s concerns are falling on deaf ears,” TMZ reported. “That doesn’t change how the family feels though. Our sources say Mama June’s fam thinks she’ll continue putting herself at risk as long as she’s with him. Not only that, but they feel that her daughter, Alana is in an unsafe environment.”

5. Shannon Has A Turbulent Relationship History

David Dunn is the father of Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Shannon had Anna when she was only 15.

According to the Daily Mail, when Chickadee was four, Dunn was sent to court for a child support hearing and in 1995 he returned to prison when he was sentenced for stealing a handgun and again in 1998 for stealing cartons of cigarettes.

Michael Anthony Ford is the father of Pumpkin and Jessica Louise “Chubbs” Shannon. Ford and Shannon dated for a few months before she became pregnant with Pumpkin.

Ford is a registered sex offender in Georgia who served more than two years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child over the internet in 2005. He was also charged with passing bad checks and for shoplifting at a Walmart where he worked. Ford was caught on the show How to Catch a Predator.

Shannon also dated Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender. The two dated around the time of Pumpkin’s birth and Pumpkin was raised believing McDaniel was her father. In 2003, McDaniel pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation in 2003 and Chickadee was identified as the victim in a 2014 episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Shannon’s longest relationship was with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who occasionally appears on From Not to Hot. He is the father of “Honey Boo Boo” and the relationship between the two formally ended in September 2014.

Shannon and McDaniel started dating again in October 2014 after he was released from prison. Their relationship was why Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled.

