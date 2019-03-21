Georges LeBar, RuPaul Charles’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

RuPaul Charles is a famous American drag queen, actor, singer/songwriter, and the host of his own hit reality competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is currently in its 11th season. In 2017, RuPaul added “husband” to his list of titles after revealing that he and his longtime partner Georges LeBar were secretly married in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about RuPaul’s husband, Georges LeBar:

1. He Is a Rancher From Wyoming

When announcing his marriage to Georges on Hollywood Today Live, RuPaul shared some insight into his new husband and his lifestyle as a rancher: “Most of the time, he’s on the ranch in Wyoming. He has a 60,000-acre ranch—it’s in two states, it’s in South Dakota, too. When I go there, I dress up in Western wear and nobody cares.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he discussed what it’s like to own and live on a ranch. He said “A modern ranch is really land management… you lease out the mineral rights, you sell water to the oil companies, and you lease out lots of land for people who have cattle.” Referencing a selfie he took on the ranch, RuPaul said “I’m the only one in Wyoming who dresses in western wear.”

2. Georges Met RuPaul While Dancing

According to Marie Claire, RuPaul said on Hollywood Today Live that he met his future husband at a dance club in New York City: “I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday.” Since RuPaul was born in 1960, that means he was about 34 when he and Georges met; Georges was born in 1973, meaning he was about 21 at the time.

In a Buzzfeed interview, RuPaul reflected on how he had prayed for “a sweet, sensitive man” shortly before he and Georges met.

3. He & RuPaul Were Together for 23 Years Before Getting Married

In 2015, RuPaul told Buzzfeed that he and Georges were not planning on getting married, saying “No, I don’t stand on ceremony, I never want to conform to anything. We looked into it if we could get a tax break and stuff but not because… Is he devoted to me? Am I devoted to him? Oh, hell yes. [But] I never want to be like everybody else.”

After revealing that the two had been married after 23 years of partnership, RuPaul said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they decided to finally get married “in light of what’s currently happening in the world today, what’s happening in Washington, we thought ‘You know what? Let’s do it. Let’s just do it because there’s too much at stake with our businesses.” He said that getting legally married didn’t change anything about their commitment to each other.

4. He Tends to Stay Out of the Spotlight

Though RuPaul is a household name and Hollywood celebrity, he says Georges “doesn’t care about show business at all. He could care less.” The privacy they maintain in their relationship, in spite of RuPaul’s fame, undoubtedly helped them keep their marriage under wraps until RuPaul was ready to share the news.

According to New Now Next, their first public outing together in 2017, after the news of their marriage had been shared. LeBar posed for photos with RuPaul and the two held hands at the Time 100 Gala, at which RuPaul was being honored as one of “Time’s 100 Most Influential People.”

5. The Couple Have Traveled All Over the World Together

Although Georges does not have an Instagram, RuPaul mixes in sweet photo and video of the couple’s travels for his 2.9 million followers. According to his posts (and their captions and geo-tags), they were in London this past Christmas and Paris at the start of 2019. They also spend time together in major US cities and visiting monuments across the country including the Grand Canyon.

It makes sense that jet setting is a part of their relationship, as Georges is originally from Australia. In one Instagram post, RuPaul even revealed that their relationship began with travel. He wrote in the caption “I met him on a Monday 25 years ago. One week later, we were on Elton John’s private jet flying from London to Düsseldorf.”