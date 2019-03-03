How to Watch Good Girls Season 2 Premiere Online

NBC’s Good Girls is returning tonight for a second season at 10/9c and fans of the show could not be more thrilled to keep following the crime drama. For those who need to catch up, season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, so you have the rest of the day to binge-watch the show before season 2 airs tonight.

The first season of NBC’s crime comedy Good Girls follows three suburban moms (played by Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman) in serious financial trouble who decide to rob a supermarket. Things don’t quite go according to plan, however, as the three novice criminals get sucked into a life of crime, which quickly spirals out of control.

Check out NBC’s full synopsis of the show below:

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “The Family”) comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little “Thelma & Louise” with a bit of “Breaking Bad.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, fear not. You can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Tune in tonight, March 3, for the season 2 premiere at 10/9c to keep following the “good girls gone bad” and don’t forget to catch up with the series on Netflix.

