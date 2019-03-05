WATCH: Game of Thrones Official Season 8 Trailer Released by HBO (VIDEO)

This morning, HBO finally released their much-anticipated trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones. The official trailer is 2 minutes long and teases fans of the show with clips and voice over from season 8, set to premiere on April 14.

The trailer opens on a shot of Arya Stark running, bloody, through the crypts of Winterfell. The clip is accompanied by a voiceover of Arya saying “I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

The trailer then cuts to shots of several of the show’s many characters, including Jaime, Samwell, and Cersei, while Bran (aka “The Three-Eyed Raven”) says in a voiceover “Everything you did brought you where you are now. Where you belong – home.” There is also a shot of a little boy watching Jon, Daenerys and her Unsullied army marching into Winterfell. As her two remaining dragons fly overhead, we see a shot of Sansa seeing them presumably for the first time.

Jon takes over the voiceover for an intimate shot of him and Dany; he says “They’re coming. Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel.” Shots of Greyworm and Missandei kissing before a battle, and Jaime in the middle of a fire-filled fight play, before the video slows down with a shot of Cersei sipping wine in an empty throne room.

Then, Jaime pronounces in a short clip: “I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise.” It is unclear to whom he is speaking, but the nature of his dialogue suggests it could be his brother Tyrion, Jon Snow, or another character on their side of the Great War.

The trailer concludes with a shot of many of the show’s main characters, standing in Winterfell looking toward an approaching enemy. On the reverse shot, we see the hooves of an undead horse, indicating that a major battle between the living and the dead will take place in Winterfell this season, and many fan-favorite characters will be in the fray.

HBO announced the trailer’s release on social media, simply writing on Twitter “The trailer is here. #GameofThrones.” Fans who have been anticipating this trailer expectantly went wild on social media once it was released, and the tweet had over 107k likes and 76k retweets within the first hour of its release.

It was suspected that the trailer would be dropping soon, since Entertainment Weekly just released a new photo spread of the main characters to promote the new season yesterday, and HBO recently developed custom hashtags with Twitter emojis of each character.