Hal Blaine Death: Iconic Drummer Dead at 90

Hal Blaine, one of the most iconic drummers of the 1960s and 1970s has passed away aged 90.

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.

Blaine is best known for playing on musical hits such as Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album and “Good Vibrations,” the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson”.

Blaine’s family has released a statement confirming his death.

“May he rest forever on 2 and 4,” they wrote. “The family appreciates your outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Hal from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” it read.

Blaine – real name Harold Simon Belsky – was born into humble beginnings in Holyoke, Massachusetts on February 5, 1929.

He would later go on to make his fortune after he became a member of The Wrecking Crew, the studio band of producer Phil Spector.

Blaine was revered for his ability to work in a variety of styles and this was evident from the diversity of his hits.

He also was one of the early figures who pioneered Spectre’s famous ‘Wall of Sound’ approach.

He played on many hit records during his career including the Byrds’ version of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” the 5th Dimension’s “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and Barbara Streisand’s “The Way We Were.”

However, along with the rest of the Wrecking Crew, his musical contributions rarely hit the headlines in their heyday.

It wasn’t until years later, with that Blaine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Music legends paid tribute to Blaine following the news of his passing.

“I’m so sad, I don’t know what to say, Hal Blaine was such a great musician and friend that I can’t put it into words. Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success — he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Love, Brian”, Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson tweeted.

“25 Months ago Hal Blaine and I made music for the last time together at the NAMM Convention. Today I regrettably have to say goodbye to Hal, and thank him for the magic he put on all our Ronettes recordings… and so many others throughout his incredible career. Thank you Hal. Love forever, Ronnie xxx” Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector posted.