Hallmark’s ‘A Brush with Love’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & Photos

Hallmark continues its Spring Fever series of movies with tonight's A Brush with Love. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘A Brush with Love’

A Brush with Love premieres tonight, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will premiere Sunday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 3 at 6 p.m., April 6 at 6 p.m., April 7 at 2 p.m., April 12 at 10 p.m., April 18 at 8 p.m., April 20 at 12 p.m., and April 29 at 6 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “As she considers giving up on her artistic dreams, Jamie paints a vision board that brings her success and love – only to discover that the mystery man in her painting isn’t who she thinks. ”

‘A Brush with Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Brush with Love was filmed in Canada, including Langley, British Columbia and Vancouver, according to locations marked on Instagram posts.

In one post from Instagram, Matthew Dowder shared a behind-the-scenes photo and tagged it as Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Langley.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video from Vancouver.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes pictures.

The Cast for ‘A Brush with Love’

Arielle Kebbel stars as Jamie. You may know her from her role as one of the main characters on Midnight Texas, where she played Olivia in 2017 and 2018. She also played fan-favorite Lexi on Vampire Diaries. Her many other credits include Robot Chicken, Another Time, Ballers (Tracy), Grinder, 50 Shades Freed, The League (Libby), UnREAL (Britney), Bridal Wave, Sweet Surrender, The After, Instant Mom, 90210 (Vanessa Shaw), A Bride for Christmas, Audrey, Life Unexpected (Paige), True Blood, Grounded for Life (Taya), Gilmore Girls (Lindsay), and much more.

The movie was filmed in February on the one-year-anniversary of Kebbel’s sister being found after she was missing for 13 days. While on the set for the movie, Kebbel filmed this message in her trailer about the importance of asking for help if you need it and accepting support from others:

By the way, she took her cat with her for filming. :)

Nick Bateman stars as Max. His credits include The Perception, Winter Wedding, The Matchmaker’s Playbook, Apple of My Eye, Total Frat Movie, The Hazing Secret, The Listener, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, and Originals where he played Lance in seven episodes.

Also starring in the movie are:

Matthew James Dowden (Michael Herman)

Arran Henn (reporter)

Hilary Jardine (Ava Hughes)

James Rha (Real estate agent)

Adil Zaidi (Tom Hughes)

None