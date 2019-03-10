Hallmark’s ‘Crossword Mysteries’: Learn About the Cast, Location & See Photos of the New Series

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery series: Crossword Mysteries. The first in the series will premiere on Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This is a long-anticipated series starring Lacey Chabert, and fans can’t wait for the movie to premiere. You can find out about all the new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

The synopsis for tonight reads: “A crossword puzzle editor finds her life completely disrupted when several of the clues in her recent puzzles are linked to unsolved crimes, and she is pulled into the police investigation.”

Another synopsis reads: “New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper becomes involved in a murder mystery following the death of a prominent gallery owner after discovering that an art heist is foreshadowed by clues in one of her newspaper’s weekly puzzles.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

The Crossword Mysteries series was filmed in the Toronto and Ontario area of Canada, 18 Cinema Lane shared.

Here are some more photos from the filming.

Crossword Mysteries Cast

Lacey Chabert stars as Tess. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more. Most recently, she starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari. She was recently on Love, Romance, and Chocolate.

Brennan Elliott stars as Logan. His credits include The 4400, Cold Case, CSI, What About Brian, All of My Heart: Inn Love, UnREAL, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb, Curse of Chucky, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Love You Like Christmas, A Christmas Melody, Flower Shop Mysteries, and more. He was recently in Hallmark’s Christmas Encore.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are also fan favorites from their All of My Heart Hallmark movie series.

Barbara Niven stars as Candace. She’s well known for her role on Chesapeake Shores. She was also on the Murder She Baked series and Cedar Cove.

Will Shortz also stars. He’s credited on IMDB as being a writer for the new movie, but he also appears in cast photos shared by Hallmark. He’s also acted on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Being Experience, and How I Met Your Mother. Will Shortz is the New York Times crossword puzzle editor and co-creator of the series. His role was invaluable, and he inspired her character Tess Harper.

Here are some more photos with Shortz.

Also starring in the movie are:

John Kapelos (Chief Chauncey O Connor)

Victor A. Young (Pierre)

Genevieve Kang (Josephine)

Zach Smadu (Harris)

Kelly Penner (Alexander)

Anna Hardwich (Elizabeth)

Catherine McGregor (Veronica)

Jonathan Langdon (Carmichael)

Three more movies in the series will air in October, Parade shared. Here are some more photos from the movie:

Three more movies in the series will air in October, Parade shared. Here are some more photos from the movie: