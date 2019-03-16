Hallmark’s ‘Flip that Romance’: Details on Where It Was Filmed, the Cast, & Photos

Hallmark’s newest movie, Flip that Romance, premieres tonight. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast. You can stay updated on new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

How To Watch ‘Flip that Romance’

Flip that Romance premieres tonight, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. See additional showtimes here.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Rival house flippers, Jules Briggs (Julie Gonzalo) and Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes), renovate dual sides of a duplex and rekindle an old romance.”

‘Flip that Romance’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like most of Hallmark’s movies, Flip that Romance was filmed in Canada. IMDB lists Vancouver and British Columbia as the filming locations. The movie was filmed in early February.

A specific location for filming was Sidney, where the filmed in and around The Farmer’s Daughter on Beacon Avenue, Sidney by the Sea shared. The Farmer’s Daughter is a Fromagerie and Wine Bar near Victoria, BC.

Sidney is a town in British Columbia on Vancouver Island. It has a population of 11,672 as of 2016.

The Cast for ‘Flip that Romance’

Julie Gonzalo stars as Jules. Gonzalo may look familiar because she’s had a big career. She appeared in the independent movie Waffle Street with Danny Glover, and she filmed a new independent movie called How to Pick Your Second Husband First. She’s known for playing Rebecca Stutter in the TNT series reboot Dallas, and she won an ALMA for outstanding supporting actress in Eli Stone. She’s also starred in Must Love Dogs, Christmas with the Kranks, A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, and she was a regular on Veronica Mars. She recently starred in the Hallmark movie Falling for Vermont.

Tyler Hynes stars as Lance. He was born in Toronto and his many acting credits include Amazon, Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story, The Last Sign, Camille, The Firm, Betty and Coretta, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, Peace, Saving Hope, Transporter: The Series, and 19-2. He’s also a talented musician and enjoys directing, writing, and starring in indie projects. He recently starred in Falling for You in 2018.

Also starring in the movie are:

Cardi Wong (Kenny)

Jacqueline Samuda (Alice)

Fiona Vroom (Teri)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Richard)

Fred Henderson (Ed)

Crystal Lowe (Kat)

Shannon Chan -Kent (Elsie)

Pauline Egan (Naomi)

Leanne Allen (Linda)

Ramon Terrell (Jack)

Nathaniel Quigley (Auctioneer)

Christopher Mackie (Gregory)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Hallmark mood:

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.) Or join in on the discussion on Reddit. (Don’t let the title of the discussion fool you – it was posted a week before the movie premiered, but it’s about tonight’s movie.)