Halsey’s Ex-Boyfriend G-Eazy: Who Else Has She Dated?

For months now, rumors have swirled that Halsey is dating Yungblud. In February, the two released a single, “11 Minutes”, that features them making out, further fueling rumors of a romance.

The two were first thought to be an item in late November. They have since proceeded to share photos of one another, like the one above, on social media.

With her romantic life in the spotlight, many people have grown curious about Halsey’s past relationships. Who else has she dated?

For a while, Halsey dated G-Eazy. The two were on-and-off again but officially split last October. In October, People reported that their breakup came just two months after they were spotted holding hands after another split. A source told the outlet, “It’s over again for now… He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.” Over that weekend, the pair unfollowed one another on social media.

In January, Halsey spoke about her breakup with G-Eazy in a cover story for Glamour. She said, “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines… Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

After their first breakup in July 2018, she said in a statement on Instagram, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart.”

That doesn’t mean it was all rough times for the couple. In an interview with 97.1 AMP RADIO’s 6th while they were dating, G-Eazy said, “She’s really inspiring to watch work, you know what I mean?… I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists that I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it’s one of those, it just hits you right away. It’s pure.”

Who else has she dated? Prior to G-Eazy, Halsey was linked to 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin. She was even rumored to be dating Jared Leto in 2016, when the two were seen getting touchy at Coachella.

For now, though, Halsey seems to be happy with Yungblud. The two were traveling together in February to promote their collaboration, 11 Minutes. Hollywood Pipeline said of their interactions, “They looked to be in a great mood as they made their way through the airport sharing pictures on Halsey’s phone and laughing along the way.”

What does the future have in store for the couple? Only time will tell.