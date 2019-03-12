Hannah ‘B’ Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Brown is on the cusp of becoming the most searched woman in the nation. After Reality Steve’s rumor surfaced that she will lead the next season of The Bachelorette, reality TV fans across the country have grown eager to learn more about Brown.

What do we know about the 24-year-old? Where is she from and what does she do? Read on.

1. She Graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Alabama

Hannah graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama, where she earned her degree in communications.

While in university, she was a student mentor to various elementary school students around the University of Alabama campus. She also founded the personal platform “Early Literacy: Leveling the Playground,” which aimed to address the importance of reading with young learners.

Her activities and societies at school included Alpha Chi Omega, PRSSA, CMA EDU, and Lambda Pi Eta.

2. She Works as an Interior Designer

Hannah’s ABC bio reveals that she currently works as an interior designer at Gracefully Done, where she has been working since February 2017.

Her LinkedIn reads, “I combined my knowledge in communication within my passion with design and pursued a career in interior design at Gracefully Done in Northport, Alabama. It quickly became clear that this job was not just a hobby, and after graduation I decided to continue my work study under the designers at Gracefully Done. Soon, I was rewarded my own clients and promoted to interior designer in my own accord. My favorite part of designing and decorating is forming relationships with my clients and being able to meet specific needs for creating their dream space.”

Prior to that, Brown worked as a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist at her own company, which she called “H&M by Hannah.”

Brown also has experience as a consultant and lifestyle marketing and PR intern. In the bio section of her LinkedIn, she writes that she is seeking an entry-level job working in the realm of public relations as “account executive, publicist, A&R coordinator, as well as other possible jobs in marketing or operations in the music and entertainment industry.” She continues, “I also have a deep passion for interior design and would be interested in a position as a interior decorator with my current experience.”

3. Her Sorority Reportedly Shut down Producers Request to Film

Hannah is a former member of the University of Alabama’s Alpha Chi Omega chapter, and according to TMZ, the producers of The Bachelor reached out to the chapter about shooting interior and exterior shots of the sorority house where Brown spent so much time… but they were shut down.

TMZ writes, “Our sources say ΑΧΩ turned down Hannah due to security concerns. We’re told there are hundreds of members on campus, and sorority officials felt the show could bring unwanted publicity and attention.”

How does Hannah feel about being the next bachelorette? She tells US Weekly, “… I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday… I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

4. She Was Miss Alabama USA 2018

Hannah was Miss Alabama USA 2018.

This achievement was constantly brought up on The Bachelor, as Hannah had a feud with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Caelynn represented North Carolina in the competition and finished as the first runner-up, narrowly losing out to Sarah Rose Summers. Hannah, meanwhile, was not a finalist during the last night of competition.

Hannah’s crowning video, which you can check out above, currently has 94,000 views. Her bio on the Miss USA website says “Hannah Brown graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama with her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. Upon graduation, she combined her communication skills with her passion for interior decor and currently works as an interior designer. After battling a childhood illness, suffering the loss of loved ones to homicide, coupled with suffering from anxiety and depression in college, Hannah is dedicated to starting an open conversation about the freedom to deal with mental health challenges and the importance of forgiveness. She seeks adventure and smiles at all times; Hannah truly takes advantage of opportunities to live life to its fullest.”

5. She Blames Editing for Making It Seem like She Was in Love with Colton

Brown blames editing for making it seem that she was in love with Colton on her season of the show. In an interview with ET’s Lauren Zima at last Friday’s taping of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, she said, “I think watching back the breakup always makes me a little bit emotional, but ultimately, he didn’t feel the same way I did and I want somebody to feel the same way about me as I do about them… So, for me, there’s been time and he wasn’t my person. I think he’s a great guy and I want the best for him and I want the best for me too… I was falling in love with him, but I wasn’t in love with him.”

How is that possible, if we watched her tell Colton’s mother she was in love with Colton? “That was editing,” Hannah claims.

“I had feelings of love with him and I wanted to progress and I think I could’ve been, but [I was] definitely falling in love with him,” she added.