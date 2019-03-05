‘Hoarders’ Season 10 Premiere Time & Channel

Tonight is the season 10 premiere of Hoarders on A&E at 8pm ET/PT.

The reality series chronicles the struggles and hopeful recoveries of people who suffer from compulsive hoarding disorder. It premiered in 2009 and has had a number of spinoffs, including Hoarders: Then and Now, and Hoarders: Family Secrets.

Last March, Reality Blurred noted that the show was returning for another season, and was in the midst of casting. The outlet reported that there’s often a quick turnaround from casting to the production of an episode. The casting notice for the website read that it was looking for people “motivated to change by a crisis caused by hoarding that needs to be addressed immediately.” It continued, “We will provide free services, such as a mental health support, professional organizers, and professional clean up and/or junk removal services. Each case will be considered on an individual basis, and services will be tailored to fit individual needs. Our professionals all have experience treating this population and are appropriately trained and credentialed.”

A number of other reality series are premiering this week, including Summer House, The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, The Toe Bro, Deadly Recall, and The Real Housewives of New York City.

A&E’s newest series, The Toe Bro, will introduce viewers to Jonathon Tomines, a foot specialist who treats a number of feet problems. In a sneak peek for tonight’s premiere, Jonathon treats Kelly, who has ingrown toenails. She says, “I thought it was normal because, as a dancer, you hear a lot that as a dancer you have really bad feet…”

Jonathon then says, “I was basically born for this,” referring to his profession as a chiropodist. “A lot of people might think my job’s disgusting, but I help people get back on their feet. There’s no ingrown too bad I can’t handle.”

According to E! Online, Jonathon grew up in his father’s practice and took over in 2012. To date, he’s helped over 5,000 foot patients. A&E says there is nothing “he won’t clip, slice, or scoop, until suffering is a thing of the past.”

According to his bio on the Cooksville Foot Care Clinic, Jonathon is a registered chiropodist. He received his Undergraduate Degree in Bio Medical Science at the University of Waterloo, and obtained his graduate Advanced Diploma of Health Sciences at the Michener Institute for Applied Health Sciences.