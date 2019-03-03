How to Audition for American Idol

With American Idol‘s newest season airing tonight at 8/7c, the iconic singing competition series will kick off with a host of new talent from all parts of the country. Judging this season are a handful of legends in the music industry, including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will also return to host, and Dancing with the Stars champion Bobby Bones will take on the role of in-house mentor.

If you are looking for information on how to audition for the singing show, look no further. According to ABC, auditions are actually closed now, so you’ll have to wait for next season to audition.

“Thanks to everyone who auditioned!” ABC wrote on their website. “Don’t miss the new season in 2019 when the journey continues with host Ryan Seacrest and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.”

According to the site, most of the auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. For an idea of where the auditions for this season were held, check out a list of some of the 2018 tour stops below, courtesy of ABC:

Tour Stops

Orlando, FL – August 25

San Diego, CA – August 25

Chattanooga, TN – August 28

Scottsdale, AZ – August 28

Charlotte, NC – August 31

Albuquerque, NM – August 31

Seattle, WA – August 31

Boise, ID – September 2

Richmond, VA – September 3

Plano, TX – September 3

Houston, TX – September 4

Austin, TX – September 6

Philadelphia, PA – September 6

Oklahoma City, OK – September 6

Buffalo, NY – September 9

Kansas City, MO – September 9

Shreveport, LA – September 9

Columbus, OH – September 12

Little Rock, AR – September 12

Charleston, WV – September 15

Keep an eye out for ABC’s announcement for an updated list of cities here, and keep in mind you must be 15-years-old to audition. The website above will list more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions once the auditions re-open.

You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website, or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

In the meantime, enjoy the newest, rebooted season of American Idol, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite contestant!

