How to Watch Trailblazer Honors 2019 Online

Trailblazer Honors airs tonight at 9/8c on VH1. The ceremony is meant to celebrate today’s “most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time and steadfast commitments to the women’s movement and beyond,” VH1 explained.

With the Trailblazer Awards taking place on International Women’s Day this year, the ceremony is dedicated to some of the world’s most prominent and powerful women who have dedicated their time and commitments to furthering the women’s movement, and is “centered around this year’s incredible breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights,” VH1 reports.

Some of the women being honored this evening include activist Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to be elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay, who was the first highest grossing African-American woman director in history, and author Margaret Atwood, the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Preview Tonight’s Show

Several clips from tonight’s show have already begun to circulate online, including a clip of Cher introducing Pelosi with powerful praise, as well of bits of Pelosi’s speech, where the Speaker celebrated the election of more than 100 women to the United States Congress.

“Since the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, our country has been run almost exclusively by old white men. Thankfully because of Nancy and other strong women, this is changing,” Cher said in a preview for the event, which can be viewed above. “Nancy is a fighter. She won’t back down. She muscled through the Affordable Care Act and she isn’t afraid to go to-to-toe with a bully and beat him at his own game.”

