iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors achievements in music over the year, as well as the industry as a whole. It is a celebration of the latest hits and artists, plus icons over the years. For those who would like to watch the big event and want to know what to expect, read on below for the information on what time the show airs, when the red carpet takes place, what channel to watch, the show’s host, performers, presenters and more.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Time and Date: The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live from Los Angeles, on March 14, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on the west coast at 8 p.m. PT. It will also have an air time of 7 p.m. CT.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Channel: This year’s big event airs on the Fox network. Check with your local TV provider for the exact channel number in your area (ie. Xfinity, FIOS).

How to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards Online: The show will broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations and iHeartRadio, as well as on TV. But, if you need other options for watching or listening to the show, there are a few. For a rundown of how to watch the show online, you can find options here.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Performers: According to People, tonight’s performers include the Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai, Travis Barker, Lovely the Band, Marshmello, Lauv, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Halsey, Garth Brooks, and Kacey Musgraves.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Presenters: Those presenting include Katy Perry, Morris, Shay Mitchell, Robin Thicke, Zedd, Pharrell Williams, Jamie Foxx, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, Bebe Rexha, Elle Fanning, Nicole Scherzinger, and Steven Tyler.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Host: T-Pain is the host of this year’s show. Last year, DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin co-hosted.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet: The red carpet live stream of the big event will air on the iHeartRadio Facebook page. It will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and run until show time. The hosts of the red carpet pre-show, according to iHeart, include TikTok’s Nick Tangorra, radio host Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi, Maxwell, and social correspondent Ellie Lee.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Nominees: Cardi B leads with the most nominations this year, a total of 14. Taylor Swift is being honored with the Tour of the Year Award, Imagine Dragons is the recipient of the Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year, Alicia Keys will get the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Halsey is the recipient of the Fangirls Award, and Garth Brooks gets the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award.