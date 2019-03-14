iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters Lineup

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. Last year, Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled were the co-hosts of the event, but this year, T-Pain is the host. Recently, T-Pain was named the winner on the new hit competition show The Masked Singer, on which he was disguised as a monster. Now, T-Pain is stepping into his hosting duties and there are a ton of other big celebrities in the lineup of performers and presenters. Read on below to see who is presenting and who is delivering show-stopping performances for tonight.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Performers

Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai, Travis Barker, Lovely the Band, Halsey, Marshmello, Lauv, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Garth Brooks, and Kacey Musgraves are the performers at this year’s awards show.

Halsey, Travis Barker, and Yungblud are reportedly teaming up for their performance, which should make for great entertainment, especially since Halsey and Yungblud are supposed to be dating. In addition to performing, Halsey is this year’s recipient of the Fangirls Award. She is also a nominee in categories including Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics, and Best Cover Song. Performers Alicia Keys and Garth Brooks are two other major artists who are honored recipients at this year’s show. Keys is taking home the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, while Brooks will be honored with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award.

Several of the other performers double as nominees. For example, Lauv, who is set to take the stage with Marshmello, is nominated for Best New Pop Artist, while Marshmello is nominated in several categories. Marshmello, like Lauv, is nominated for Best New Pop Artist, as well as Alternative Rock Song of the Year, Dance Artist of the Year, twice for Dance Song of the Year, and Producer of the Year.

In an interview with iHeart, host T-Pain said he’s most excited to see the Backstreet Boys. T-Pain said, “Just to see them come through and do all the dance moves that were so great and we’re used to. I think that Backstreet Boys are going to blow our minds.”

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Presenters

When it comes to the presenters at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, People reports that the stars included in the lineup are Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Morris, Shay Mitchell, Zedd, Jamie Foxx, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, Bebe Rexha, Elle Fanning, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Steven Tyler.

Katy Perry recently was in the news for her high-profile engagement to off and on beau, actor Orlando Bloom. She is also currently a judge on American Idol. Thicke and Scherzinger were recently judges together on The Masked Singer.

Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift are set to appear tonight, to pick up their awards for Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. But, they are not reported to be performing or presenting. They are, however, both nominees as well. Swift is up for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army, while Imagine Dragons is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year.