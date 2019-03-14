Is Ariana Grande Dating Her Ex-Boyfriends?

Keeping up with Ariana Grande‘s dating life is no easy feat, but the “Thank U Next” singer continues to keeps things interesting, even though at the start of 2019, she claimed on Twitter the she is dating “no one” and to “refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

After ex-boyfriend Mac Miller committed suicide in September 2018, and a very public broken engagement with Pete Davidson, who’s now dating actress Kate Beckinsale, Grande’s been focusing on promoting her latest album, her upcoming world tour, and has been spending time with not one, but two past boyfriends in 2019.

The 25-year-old pop artist is the most followed person on Instagram with a record 149 million followers on the social media site, so any time Grande cuts her hair, let alone step out in public with a former flame by her side, it does not go unnoticed. The Grammy Award winner was seen in New York City on March 11, having dinner with former beau Graham Phillips, not long after she was spotted hanging out again with ex Big Sean, whom she dated from October 2014 to April 2015.

So, which guy could she be actually rekindling a romance with? Let’s discuss.

Big Sean

Even though Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year sings “Thought I’d end with Sean, but he wasn’t a match” on the titular song from her latest album, she reunited with Big Sean in February. After spending a few hours in an LA recording studio with her former beau, she tried hiding her face with her dog Toulouse as they left, but there was no mistaking the pop-star as she drove off in the rapper’s car afterward.

Big Sean does not currently follow Grande on Instagram, nor does she follow him, which may mean that they’re trying to keep their reunion as off-the-radar as possible.

VERDICT: It’s a Big Maybe with Ariana and Big Sean. Since the rapper broke-up with girlfriend Jhene Aiko in December 2018, it’s possible that these two could get back together.

Graham Phillips

Grande and Phillips, who met starring together in the 2008 Broadway musical 13, and dated until 2011, appeared to have an amicable uncoupling. After they broke up, the exes were seen having dinner at Los Angeles’ restaurant Red 0 in 2016 with another former 13 cast member, which was the first time fans were sent in a tailspin wondering if they had rekindled their young romance.

Graham, who now appears on the CW hit series Riverdale as Nick St. Clair, and starred on CBS’s The Good Wife as Zach Florrick for seven seasons, could also just be good friends with his former ex.

In the photos captured by TMZ, they did not appear to be on a romantic date, but like two friends, both of whom just so happen to be beautiful and famous, catching up over dinner.

VERDICT: Ariana and Graham were practically kids when they first dated and broke-up. So, seeing them hang out together as adults could mean that the timing is finally right. And if the two were able to remain friends throughout what was a very tumultuous decade of highs and lows for grande, it bodes well that if a future romance were to blossom once more, he could very well be The One.

