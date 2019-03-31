Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Cancelled?

As Seeking Sister Wife continues its run on TLC, many fans have begun to wonder whether it will return for another season. Based on reports from various outlets, the series is indeed returning. Find out more about the series and what fans should expect down the line.

While the series is returning, the Briney family will not be. In Touch Weekly reports that a Drew Briney and his three wives all starred on season one, but ditched season two due to personal drama. “Without getting into many details here, simply put, April left our family and took Drew’s and her children out of state (back to Utah) under the pretext of taking them for a local hike not far from our Oregon home. She never came back,” some of the family said.

TLC Spinoff ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Has Not Been Cancelled

The grief and heartache those of us left behind have been experiencing has been excruciating,” they continued. “It would be many months before we could even have open communication with any of the children and seven months before we would even get to see them.” The Briney family remained optimistic, and said that they hope to continue their story in a different form. “Perhaps we’ll be able to tell our story another way,” they concluded.

According to Distractify, things are finally getting serious between cast members Dimitri Snowden and Vanessa Cobbs. “Tonight is finally the night,” Dimitri said in a teaser for the latest episode. “As soon as the babies go to bed, it’ll be time for Vanessa and I to finally be intimate.” Dimitri went on to say that he thinks Vanessa is the right woman for him after years of searching.

Dimitri & Vanessa’s Romance Continues to Grow More Intensely

“When I met Ashley, we were both on this journey to attract a woman — or a couple of women — that also want to live this way,” he explained. “It’s been a lot of trials and ups and downs, but I think we finally got it right with Vanessa.” Ashley’s twin sister Adrienne has said that she has reservations about Dimitri’s new relationship, however.

“My reservations about my sister’s relationship with Dimitri and Ashley is that she is not going to get everything that she wants and deserves out of a relationship,” Adrienne said during a past episode. “I think she’ll always be an afterthought, just as a natural dynamic from being the second wife, girlfriend or whatever it is.”

“When I think about tonight, I hope it’s passionate and lovely, and everything I’ve built it up to in my mind,” an eager Vanessa adds. “Ashley’s room is right next to mine, so things have the potential to get awkward, but we’ll just have to see how things play out.”