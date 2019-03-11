Jaheim Driving Uber Is ‘Fake News’ Says Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock

Grammy nominated R&B singer, Jaheim Hoagland is reportedly driving Uber and the internet is going wild.

Hoagland, who is a native of New Brunswick, New Jersey has had notable hits like Put That Woman First, Just In Case and Anything is currently in Atlanta, Georgia driving per internet blog, Sandra Rose.

Per Sandra Rose:

An Instagram user named Gordon Davis reached out to Flyheight.com to say he got the surprise of his life when he used an Uber rideshare app over the weekend.

When his Uber driver pulled up in front of his hotel in Atlanta, Davis was surprised to see 40-year-old R&B crooner Jaheim behind the wheel.

Lee Bailey’s eurweb adds more context:

Davis claims that Jaheim told him he was in town for a few days visiting a relative and ran out of money so he decided to drive Uber in order to score enough cash to make it home. Apparently, Jaheim drives Uber regularly and is proud of it. He hopes to get back in the studio to record again but as of now he’s “ubering” as a means for survival. We reached out to Jaheim and he did confirm his new gig and he also is giving all his fans one free Uber ride. Use Jaheim’s Uber code and get a free ride on him! The promo code is JaheimUE62. (source)

To be more than fair, many ride Uber, but everybody is not driving Uber. To be even more fair, if Jaheim is driving Uber, he is earning an honest living.

One hip hop legend says that the whole report is absolutely FALSE!

Insert Vincent Brown, better known as Vin Rock from Grammy-Award winning hip hop group Naughty By Nature.

“That report is false, it came from a non-credible blog source and it’s fake news,” Vin Rock told me by phone this afternoon.

Brown shared with me that he was with Jaheim last week in New York City at a party honoring Video Music Box creator Ralph McDaniel.

Jaheim sang one of his classic songs while there. Hot 97 DJ, Funk Master Flex, DJ Red Alert, Mr. Cheeks and DJ Chuck Chillout were also in attendance at McDaniel’s party.

“He’s a Jersey native and super talented,” Vin Rock said of Jaheim.

“Jaheim’s brand is so strong he could make $5,000 per show if he wanted to. He could easily bring home $15,000 a week. We produced Jaheim he was signed to Kay Gee, I know his worth and he does too.”

For those keeping score at home: Jaheim was signed by Naughty by Nature’s Kaygee to Divine Mill Records in 2000, and released his debut album Ghetto Love in 2001

In today’s difficult economic climate, multiple streams of income is important. Vin Rock says that Jaheim would only drive Uber if he wanted to. “Unless he’s taking a sabbatical,” he told me this afternoon.

“Even if he chose to do that, it’s on him. He’s had multi-platinum hits, multi-platinum songs and a lot of succes. It’s all about freedom as a creative. So maybe he may have wanted to take a break. He has that control of his life and maybe he’s simply enjoying his freedom. If so, I commend him on him that.”

Job shaming of notable people and celebrities has become popular more recently.

Remember Geoffrey Owens?

Back in September, the internet reacted harshly when pictures surfaced of the actor and former Bill Cosby Show Star working as a Trader Joe’s cashier.

“There is no job that is better than another job,” said Owens who played the role of Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show.

“It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a résumé and on paper. But, actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

Per the Washington Post:

Fox News published the photos the next day, after which a number of figures in the news and entertainment industries came to Owens’s defense. Dan Rather criticized the network, tweeting that “demonizing hard work while abetting grifters enriching themselves on tax dollars is a potent stew of hypocrisy and irony.” Terry Crews recalled sweeping floors after he retired from the NFL. Justine Bateman referred to the people photographing and judging Owens as “trash,” adding that he is one of the “VERY few people on the planet who has acted on a hit TV show.”

Owens weighed in on it on ABC’s Good Morning America telling the show’s Robin Roberts: “I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning, and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden,” he said, later adding: “I’m more of a celebrity now than when I actually was a celebrity, if that makes sense.”

Since September, Owens has become gainfully employed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Elizabeth Randolph of The Inquisitr, Owens is making another appearance on the small screen in a satirical take on 1990s slasher movies.

Per Elizabeth Randolph of The Inquisitr:

The Syfy pilot for (Future) Cult Classic added in Owens and The Hangover alum Justin Bartha to round out its adult and teen cast. The show will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, and is set 18 years in the future, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The dark comedy is centered around a group of teenagers whose community is turned upside down by a serial killer who is obsessed with ’90s slasher films. The show will focus on the teens’ journey to find the serial killer before it’s too late for them. The former Cosby Show star will play Detective Moscowitz. Moscowitz is an “old-school cop” who finds himself struggling to do his job and navigate through a tech-based society. He reportedly stays true to his instincts in the show an “old-school string of murders haunts the community.”

As for Jaheim, his music was inspirational and romantic in the early 2000s. Put That Woman First is STILL a hit!

If this news peg is true, it will certainly attract newer light to his body of work and attract a brand new audience the same way that it did for Owens.

Hard to decipher. But out of the limelight doesn’t mean broke either.

“I think that the current state of R&B is between a nail and a hard rock because the rock is not as solid as it used to be but the nail is wearing us down,” Jaheim told Page Six two years ago at the seventh annual gala for Soledad O’Brien’s PowHERful Foundation, where he performed.

While he may no longer be at the same level he once was, the 39-year-old is fine with his current position in the industry. The three-time Grammy nominee, who runs the label Julie’s Dream, enjoys having more control over his music.

“I have been in the game for 22 years so I cannot say that I am underrated,” he said.

“But I am not with the major industry anymore. I am still playing the game. I am the boss now. I am wearing the coat and paying my own bills and dues.”

“Without everything I have been through I would not be where I am today,” he explained. “I love the business I just don’t like certain people in the business. Certain people just do not know how to treat people and conduct business. We are all equal regardless of who we are. I treat everybody like a star.”