Jazz Jennings Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On tonight’s episode of TLC’s I Am Jazz, the show’s star Jazz Jennings turns 18 and tells her family she wants to make plans to move out, much to her parents’ dismay. After all, Jennings started her own children’s day camp and seems ready to spring out on her own. Also in the episode, the family plans a surprise outing for Jazz’s birthday.

Can Jazz make it out on her own? Here’s a look at Jennings’ net worth.

1. Jennings’ Net Worth Currently Stands at $500,000 But It Could Be A Little Lower

From new boyfriend to bottom surgery, this past year has been life-changing for @JazzJennings__. What could the final surprise be before our girl turns 18? Watch the #IAmJazz SEASON FINALE tomorrow at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ZQz4uCbNeu — TLC Network (@TLC) March 18, 2019

While some sources like The Gazette Review place Jennings’ net worth at half a million, others report lower numbers around $200,000.

TLC pays reality show personalities about $10,000 per episode which, after five seasons, could equate to $200,000 after all is said and done. Her family’s take also raises their overall dollar value. Jennings’ father is a wills and trusts lawyer for a Florida law firm, which could earn them a nice six-figure chunk of change. Also, every Jennings’ family member on the show earns a paycheck. With Jennings’ father’s salary and the family’s checks combined together, the family’s net worth could be closer to $5 or $10 million.

2. Jennings’ Success on TV

Tune in to the finale of #IAmJazz next week at 9/8c on @TLC ❤️❤️❤️ I love you all! Goodnight😘 — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) March 13, 2019

Jennings became one of the youngest people ever to begin her transition from male to female at the age of three. She even began to take medication to prevent puberty from occurring until she could have her gender reassignment surgery, all of which was documented on the TLC show I Am Jazz for the last five seasons.

The show premiered when Jennings was just 15 and continues to resonate with tons of curious and supportive fans. I Am Jazz opened its fifth season with Jennings having a very personal conversation with her physician. Toward the end of the season, Jennings documented her entire gender reassignment surgery allowing cameras to record her entire experience, recovery and all.

3. Becoming a Business Woman

While Jennings is only 18 years old, she’s been a smart burgeoning businesswoman and has amassed a net worth teens her age could only dream of. Besides the TV show, Jennings founded Purple Rainbow Tails, a fundraising company for other transgender kids. She also founded TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which also aimed to help transgender youth as they age and start learning more about who they really are.

Jennings also designed a bra through a company called Knixteen. Her bra is aimed at other teens her age as it replaces underwire with comfortable stretchy material. It retails for $35.

4. Jennings Has A Huge Social Media Following Which Also Earns Her Revenue

Aside from her TV show paychecks, Jennings is a social media personality with over a million followers across all platforms. In addition, she’s been running her own YouTube channel, which currently has over 630,000 subscribers. Her videos often get hundreds of thousands of views and some are even watched over a million times. The ad revenue from her channel certainly adds to her net worth.

With such a large social following across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, Jennings likely receives endorsement contracts on a regular basis to help sustain her bottom line.

5. How Did She Choose Her Name?

Jennings, whose birth name was Jared, chose the name “Jazz” after being enamored watching her older sister portray Aladdin‘s Princess Jasmine in a play. Hence, “Jazz” was born.

Jennings is also not the family’s real last name. “Jennings is our pseudonym, to sort of make life easier. We try to hide our real last name as much as possible,” Jennings’ mom Jeanette told The Miami Herald in 2015. “Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point. She’s known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they’re not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name.”