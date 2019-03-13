Jeanne on ‘My 600 Lb Life’

Tonight, fans of My 600 Lb Life will be introduced to Jeanne.

Jeanne, according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode, lives in an “unhygienic” household with her mother and father, who is schizophrenic. “… at well over 600 pounds, Jeanne might never get weight-loss surgery as she runs into several obstacles, especially after an unexpected death in her family.”

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Jeanne shares, “My life can’t get any worse. I just feel like a burden to everyone…” Her mother then says she’d rather be dead than watch her daughter live like this.

How will Jeanne’s weight loss journey pan out? Will Dr. Now be able to assist in helping her achieve the life she longs for? Be sure to tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

And what about last week’s episode? Last week, fans met Destinee on My 600 Lb Life. Destinee hails from Opelousas, Louisiana, and has gone through a lot in her life. When we first met Destinee, who is trans (she was born Matthew), she was 27-years-old, and told the cameras, “I have so much that I want to do and that I need to do and I can’t believe that this is my life now, where I just lay here all day and wait for food…” She goes on to say that at this point, she feels like all she’s doing is constantly trying to escape her depression.

After appearing on My 600 Lb Life, Destinee seems to be blossoming. Her Facebook profile picture shows her looking happy, and the caption on her profile reads, “Life is but a dream”. In a very recent Facebook post, she also wrote, “On God I made it through foster care to being Gay and Transgender To the loss of my brother never say your fight is to hard if I made it through anybody can🙌🏼💯🙏🏼”. She included it with the photo below.

My 600 Lb Life first premiered on TLC in 2012. Each episode of the show follows a year in the life of an obese individual who weighs at least 600 lb.

During the episode, patients relocate to Texas, where, with the help of Dr. Now, they are placed on a strict weight loss diet. Then, depending on how they do with the diet, many undergo gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy.

