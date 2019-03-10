Jed Allan Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beverly Hills, 90210 and soap opera star Jed Allan has died at age 84.

The actor’s son broke the news on social media on Saturday.

Here’s what we know.

1. Allan’s Son Broke the News of His Passing on Saturday

On Saturday, Allan’s son, Rick Brown, took to his father’s Facebook fan page to share a post about his dad’s passing. He wrote, “So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight… He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others.”

Allan was born on March 1, 1935, in Bronx, New York City. He attended the University of Washington, where he majored in Drama. During that time, he worked as a radio-television announcer and sportscaster.

Growing up, Allan intended on following in his father’s footsteps as a musician. In college, however, he discovered his passion for acting and decided to pursue a career in the field.

Alan made his way to New York to focus on Broadway and theater before heading to Los Angeles. In 1964, he booked the role of Ace Hubbard on Love of Life. One year later, he played Paul Britton in The Secret Storm.

2. He Starred on ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Allan was known as a soap opera actor, having starred as Don Craig on Days of Our Lives. He also played C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara and Rush Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Asked in a 2009 interview what he brought of himself to the character of C.C., he explained, “It sort of just happens, you are always offering something of yourself, but not the actual character itself. I’m a lot easier going than C.C… I learned really what I didn’t like about myself in the role. There were too many things about myself that I had to put into him that I didn’t like. C.C. was immoveable and I have that stubbornness, although I’ve mellowed over the years.”

Allan says he knew he wanted to be an actor in college; he initially was interested in DJing but a teacher encouraged him to perform in a play. “… after my performance, he told me to keep going and not give it up so I took it to heart. I really enjoyed performing.”

3. His Death Comes Five Days After Fellow 90210 Actor Luke Perry Died

Allan passed away five days after fellow actor 90210 actor Luke Perry died on Monday at age 52.

Perry was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks. The actor starred as Archie’s dad on the CW’s Riverdale.

Allan passed away the same day that Fox announced a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot. At the time, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris, had signed on to the series. It is unclear if Allan was planning on returning to the show, as well.

Perry is survived by his fiancee and two children.

4. His Wife Passed Away in 2001

According to a Days of Our Lives Facebook post, Allan was married to interior decorator Janice Toby Druger from 1958 until her passing in 2001.

Together, they share three sons: Mitchel Seth, Dean, and Rick Jarrod.

As of 2009, Allan lived in Palm Desert, California. In his 2009 interview, he said, “I’ve got six grandkids, four girls and two boys ranging in ages from 7 to 18. Mitch is still acting, however, he did not play a young C.C… He was on the soap Capitol for a couple of years.”

5. Friends and Fellow Actors Have Taken to Social Media to Mourn His Passing

Allan’s former coworkers have taken to social media to share tributes in honor of his passing.

Allan’s onscreen son, 90210’s Ian Zierig, shared a photo of the pair smiling, and wrote, “So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 classmate… I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed.”

In a separate post, A. Martinez wrote, “With his effervescent wife Toby at his side, he quietly asked me to keep a watchful eye out for Mitch, as it was his first gig. Jed was already a star by then, and he was as warm and articulate and charming as anyone I’d ever met. A decade later, when he came to Santa Barbara, the show finally began to find its eventually glorious stride. I LOVED working with him, as did everyone else who got the chance.”

Another Beverly Hills 90210 alum has left us. Jed Allan who played Steve’s father, Rush, passed away #90210onFOX @IanZiering pic.twitter.com/rlhRAGLRf1 — Casey Hutchison (@CHutch1028) March 10, 2019