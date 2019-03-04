Jenelle Evans’ Emergency Surgery on ‘Teen Mom 2’

We’re well into the ninth season on Teen Mom 2, and tonight, the show’s got some drama in store.

Jennelle, according to a preview for tonight’s episode, needs emergency surgery.

What goes down? What’s the surgery for? Here’s what you need to know.

According to Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 star had surgery for an “invasive” sinus procedure. A source told the outlet back in October, when the show was filming, “She was supposed to her sinuses drained, and now they’re doing more invasive procedure…” They went on to say that Evans suffered a number of sinus infections over the months leading up to October.

Not long after the reports of her needing surgery surfaced, Evans took to Instagram to update her fans about her health status. She posted a photo with her nose bandaged up, captioning it, “Day 2– feeling miserable.”

Interestingly enough, Janelle wasn’t the only one in her family who had to undergo surgery last fall. Her son, Nathan Griffin, was also admitted to a hospital and had to have his adenoids removed.

Jenelle, once again, took to Instagram to write that Kai needed surgery because of ongoing health issues. She wrote on social media, “My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests … Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little. Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!”

When it comes to Jennelle, it seems the mom of three has dealt with a number of health issues, including a mystery illness she caught in 2016. She appeared on The Doctors to get a diagnosis for what her illness was after not having any luck visiting a number of other doctors.

At the time, Cafe Mom wrote, “Jenelle and her boyfriend David Eason traveled to Los Angeles last week to film the episode. The Teen Mom 2 star has been suffering from unexplained hot flashes, joint pain, and night sweats, which could totally be considered normal old age stuff, except for the fact that she’s 24 years old. ”

The Doctors’ synopsis for the week that Evans appeared on the show read,

Exclusive: Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans comes to the show seeking help for a ‘mystery illness’ she’s been dealing with for several weeks? Can our doctors crack the case & figure out what’s going on with her health?

How will Evans’ health issues pan out on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2? Be sure to tune into the show at 9pm ET/PT to find out.