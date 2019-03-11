Jennifer Hudson Is Single & Does Not Have a Boyfriend

Jennifer Hudson made a name for herself on American Idol and went on to become an Oscar winner, as well as one of the most powerful voices in the music industry. She has appeared on The Voice as a coach and is set to star in the movie Respect as the Queen of Soul, the late Aretha Franklin. Hudson has become true Hollywood royalty, perfecting her style, getting into shape, and taking the entertainment industry by storm.

When it comes to her personal life, she has had to overcome family tragedy and has been in two long term relationships. Get to know more about her past, her almost-husband, and her ex-boyfriend below.

David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson dated David Otunga from 2008 – 2017 and the two were engaged to be married. For those familiar with Otunga, he was previously a front-runner on the reality dating show I Love New York. He was a Harvard graduate and he ended up becoming a professional wrestler. Hudson and Otunga actually became engaged the year they were dating and the next year, in August 2009, they welcomed their first child together, a son named David Daniel Otunga, Jr.

The same year that Hudson and Otunga officially got together, her mother and brother were found shot to death, and a few days later, her 7-year-old nephew’s body was also found dead from gunshot wounds, according to the Chicago Tribune. William Balfour, the estranged husband of Hudson’s sister, Julia, was arrested and convicted for the three murders.

When it comes to why the couple broke up, E! News reported that Hudson obtained a protective order against Otunga and accused him of “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” toward her and their son. After the couple’s split, the two ended up in a custody battle, which is headed for trial, according to The Blast. The trial begins in March 2019.

James Peyton

James Peyton was in a relationship with Hudson from 1999 – 2007. Hudson was only 18 years old when they started dating.

In an interview with Necole Bitchie, Hudson talked about why she and Hudson broke up after years of being together. Hudson said, “When we broke up, it wasn’t the fame. I don’t want to put his business out there. It ain’t my place to tell. And maybe that’s a part of the private side to Jennifer but I just like to give people their respect to be honest. And he’s kind of like family to this day and I’m not going to put him on blast. I’m not going to do him like that.”

As for what Peyton is up to since his break up from the megastar, Hudson said, “I grew up with him … We used to call him ‘Bear, Bear.’ But he was my childhood sweetheart. He has a baby now. He moved to somewhere else. So that’s all I know about him now.”