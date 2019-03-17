Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring Details

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement has taken the internet by storm. The celebrity couple broke the news on Instagram, where they posted photos of the proposal as well as the huge engagement ring on Lopez’s finger. How much is the ring worth? How does it compare to Lopez’s previous engagement rings? Read on to find out.

While the couple has not confirmed how many carats the ring holds, various experts have deemed it to be “priceless” and incredibly rare. It’s estimated that the ring is between 10 and 15 carats and worth between $1 and $5 million. “Our team of gemologists and diamond PhD’s estimate the emerald-cut diamond is 20 carats and worth around $4.5 million,” says Ajay Anand, the CEO of Rare Caratthis. “This estimate is if the stone is D-Flawless [a very rare, colorless gem]. Since it’s A-Rod, it very well could be!”

Lopez’s Engagement Ring Is Said to Be Worth Between $1 & $5 Million

Shane Co. VP Alicia Davis told People that the ring could cost upwards of $5 million, and that it appears to be 15 carats. “The emerald-cut ring is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” she added. “Jennifer’s is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases its timeless, elongated cut.” Jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb agrees with Davis’ estimation.

“Based on the photo that seems to be the topic of conversation all over the Diamond District (and of course on Instagram), I’d guess the stone is an emerald cut diamond, anywhere from 12 to 15 carats set on a tapered platinum band, and it’s a beauty,” she stated. “A natural diamond of that size and quality is incredibly rare, and of course pricey. I’d say $1M is a safe estimate.”

This Is the 5th Engagement Ring That Lopez Has Received

This isn’t the first time that Lopez has received a high-priced engagement ring. According to Town & Country, the actress has been given an assortment of impressive jewelry over the years. She was given a $100K diamond ring from restaurateur and first husband Ojani Noa. They wed in 1997, and divorced a year later. Lopez’s second engagement to backup dancer Criss Judd led to her sporting an emerald cut ring that cost six figures. They married in 2001 and divorced the following year.

Lopez’s engagement to actor Ben Affleck in 2002 saw her wear a 6.10 carat radiant-cut pink that reportedly set off a trend towards colored diamonds. She and Affleck called off the engagement before their wedding. The following year, Lopez was given an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from fiance Marc Anthony. They were married in 2003, and had two children before divorcing in 2015.