How Many Times Has JLo Been Engaged?

Jennifer Lopez is engaged to Alex Rodriguez. JLo and ARod have been dating since 2017 and took their relationship to the next level in 2019. On Saturday night, both JLo and Arod posted a picture of their hands, Lopez rockin’ a seriously huge diamond ring.

This engagement isn’t the first for JLo, who has accepted several rings over the years. JLo has been engaged five times that the public knows about. This will be her fourth wedding; she was married to Ojani Noa (in 1997), Cris Judd (in 2001), and Marc Anthony (in 2004).

Lopez had serious relationships with Diddy (1999 – 2001) and with her former backup dancer Casper Smart (2011 – 2016), but she never publicly announced an engagement with either of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

ARod Proposed While on Vacation With JLo

Rodriguez got down on one knee while on a romantic beach getaway with his leading lady. The couple has been sharing pictures from their trip for the last couple of days and announced their engagement on Instagram.

“She said yes,” ARod captioned the Instagram photo, adding a heart emoji. Lopez then posted the same photo (above), showing off her huge ring.

She Was Engaged to Ben Affleck

Lopez was engaged to actor Ben Affleck whom she dated from 2002 through 2004. JLo had recently gone through a divorce but her relationship with Affleck seemed like lightning in a bottle. Despite a good amount of backlash surrounding their relationship, Lopez and Affleck ended up getting engaged.

The two were planning to wed in September 2003, but broke things off before making it down the aisle.

“He (the publicist) basically told us, you know, yes, it’s true, it’s over, but please respect her privacy right now. She would like to grieve the relationship in private. It was a situation where she wasn’t happy with some of the lifestyle choices that were going on. She is really a goodie-goodie. Contrary to what a lot of people think, the way she dresses and behaves, in public she really is quite a square,” Us Weekly’s editor (at the time), Janice Min, said on Good Morning America at the time.

She Was Married to Marc Anthony

Lopez was married to Marc Anthony for 10 years. The two had been friends for years and decided to take their relationship to the next level after JLo broke up with Ben Affleck. In fact, Lopez and Anthony got married just six months after her split from the Batman V. Superman actor.

The former couple welcomed twins, Max and Emma, in 2008. The two announced their split in 2011 and Anthony filed for divorce a few months later. According to PopSugar, the divorce was finalized in 2014 and Lopez was granted primary physical custody of their two children.

Lopez and Anthony are still close friends.

Her Second Marriage Was to Cris Judd

Lopez and Cris Judd started dating in 2001. Judd was a backup dancer at the time and his chemistry with JLo was electric. This is the first relationship that Lopez went public with after her split from Diddy and many believed it was just a rebound. However, she and Judd ended up getting engaged — and then they got married.

Their romance lasted about two years.

She Was Married to Her First Husband for Less Than 1 Year

Lopez thought that she had found forever love with her first husband, Ojani Noa, but their relationship was short-lived. There aren’t too many details about Lopez’s relationship with Noa — a Cuban waiter — but she has had some legal issues with him since her divorce.

In 2006, Lopez filed a lawsuit to stop Nao from publishing a book about their relationship.

“Sadly, no personal detail is too sacred to be sold by Noa for profit. Noa will do anything within his power to make money off his ex-wife. He is out of control,” read papers filed by Lopez’s attorney, Paul N. Sorrell.

And, just last year, Lopez had to take action to block Noa from releasing “intimate video” from their honeymoon.

