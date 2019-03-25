John & Abbie’s Wedding on Counting On

John and Abbie Duggar married in November, 2018. Since the couple started dating, they have set their own courtship rules and ditched some of the regular Duggar traditions, and their relationship has been front and center since. They dove right in when they decided they wanted to share their lives together, and married shortly after their engagement.

The couple has been living a pretty quiet life since settling down in Arkansas, although Abbie has recently made headlines for her choice to buck the normal Duggar standards of the women not working, and is working hard to have her nursing license transferred from her home state of Oklahoma to Arkansas.

Here’s what you need to know about John and Abbie Duggar’s courtship, engagement and wedding:

They Followed Their Own Courtship Standards & Set Their Own Rules When They Began Dating

The couple revealed that they decided to follow different courtship standards than most of the other Duggars, and chose to allow some light PDA while they were still dating. John Duggar explained that each Duggar gets to “make their own rules” when it comes to their courtship, and due to their ages he and Abbie decided to do things a little differently than their siblings. Because John and Abbie were so much older than John’s siblings when they began dating (about 10 years older), they allowed some hand holding and brief hugs, according to Soap Dirt.

According to reports, the couple was also spotted during their courtship and engagement out without a chaperone, something that is strictly prohibited by the family’s religious beliefs. All the Duggar children who have gone through courtship have been accompanied by chaperones on all their dates leading up to the wedding, according to CheatSheet.

John Didn’t Take Any Time in Proposing to His Bride, Saying They “Fell in Love Quickly”

The couple got engaged less than a month after publicly announcing their courtship. TLC shared a video of the sweet engagement after John popped the question, which shows John down on one knee in an airplane hangar with a sign that reads “Abbie, Will You Marry me?”

“Wow! We are engaged! This feels even more real than before! It was a special moment to share together,” John and Abbie told People.

“The proposal and the ‘YES’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” they continued. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another. Now we need to start thinking about a wedding!”

“We fell in love very quickly,” said John told People. “And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

The Couple Shared Their First Kiss at Their Wedding

Although the two were open to some PDA during their courtship, they still set strict guidelines to make sure they shared their first kiss at their wedding, which didn’t break from regular Duggar tradition.

“Every moment was just as we dreamed,” they gushed to Us Weekly. “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song “Holy Ground” that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

According to Inquistr, John went “all out” for their first kiss, and took his time before his lips met hers. “God made us perfect for each other,” John told Us Weekly. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

