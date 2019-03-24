John Cena Girlfriend: Is the WWE Star Dating Anyone?

John Cena’s engagement to Nikki Bella was widely publicized, as was their eventual break up. Since then, all eyes have been on the former couple and whether they would get back together or find love elsewhere. So is John Cena dating anyone? Does the WWE Star currently have a girlfriend?

According to Distractify, Cena, 41, is single. He’s made a point of focusing on his career as a wrestler and actor, having recently appeared in the comedy Blockers and the adventure film Bumblebee. When asked about his relationship status, Cena avoided the question, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I’m keeping busy, man. I’m keeping busy. That’s information I’m gonna keep with me.”

Cena Is Currently Single & Has Not Dated Anyone Since His Split from Nikki Bella

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Cena offered a similar perspective. When asked about the ups and downs he’s experienced, he said that it was important to be thankful for everything. “Always be grateful for every second, good times and bad times,” he explained. “Do your best to learn, and try your best to keep a wonderful perspective on life.”

Appearing on The Today Show in May 2018, Cena admitted that it was difficult to get over the heartache of losing someone so close to him. “It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult,” he said. “I had my heart broken out of nowhere. Or for me, it was out of nowhere. Anyone who’s experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings.”

Cena Has Said That He’s Focusing More on His Career as an Actor & Wrestler

Both Cena and Bella have kept the details of their personal life under wraps since the split. “We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” the latter told Cosmopolitan. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.” She also criticized those who claimed that the relationship drama between them was a ploy to boost ratings for her reality series Total Bellas.

“When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you’re really going through it, it’s like, you’re just, in my heartache you’re literally just knifing it and just churning it,” she revealed. “I don’t want my relationship to define who I am as a woman. Going through all that, I don’t ever want to do it again. It scares me to ever have another public relationship.”