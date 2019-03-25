John Legend Says His Wife Chrissy Teigen Changed His Career

In a February interview with the New York Times, John Legend opened up about how his career has changed for the better since meeting his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking to the outlet, he explained how she has not only inspired him to write new music, but how them being together is appealing to brands.

Legend says, “‘All of Me‘ wouldn’t have existed without our relationship and that song put me on a higher career plane… Then there are people who enjoy our relationship and that has a halo effect on everything we do. Brands buy into it. A lot of deals that we end up doing are done with the knowledge that our profile is raised because we’re together.”

He continued, “Part of its because Chrissy is who she is. She’s authentic… No matter who she would’ve been with, she would be funny, she would be interesting and she would be compelling to follow. But her being married to someone who’s also famous and whose biggest song is about her heightened our profile. It’s like my music set a precedent for us being more known, and then once people actually paid attention to her on social media … people get the sense she’s one of them.”

Teigen and Legend met on set of his 2007 music video for Stereo. Teigen has since shared that when shooting was over, the two went back to Legend’s hotel, ate burgers, and hooked up, according to Time.

Speaking to Wendy Williams in 2014, Tiegen shared, “We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours… We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

After texting and talking on the phone for a while, Teigen joined Legend on tour. In 2016, Legend told ET, “ I fell in love with her over the phone because she is good with those 140 characters… [At the beginning of our relationship] we were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is.”

It was during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, in 2007 that Teigen says she “knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Legend,” according to Time. After dating for four years, the two got engaged.

She shows more quirks online than most people… Through our interaction online, my fans get to see a fun side of me that may not come out in my music. If it weren’t for her, I’d probably engage more conservatively online.” In his interview with the New York Times , Legend shares, “

