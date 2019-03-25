‘The Voice’ 2019 – Team John’s Battle Rounds Contestants & Spoilers

The battle rounds for The Voice 2019 are here and new coach John Legend has a team packed full of talented contestants, hoping to become winners this season. This is Legend’s first time as a coach on the show, so he’s new to the competition, but Kelly Clarkson won her first season as a new coach on the show, so it’s anybody’s game, right? Usually, the contestants from each team compete against each other in the battles and then the losing artists are available to be stolen by other judges on the panel. Some of them are eliminated and others move on to the Knockout Rounds, but, this season, a round called the Live Cross Battles will replace the Knockouts.

Get to know more about the season 16 battle rounds for The Voice, spoilers on the battle results, a list of the contestants on Team John so far, and the performances expected, in our rundown below.

“THE VOICE” 2019 CONTESTANTS ON TEAM JOHN

Betsy Ade, Denton Arnell, Oliv Blu, Savannah Brister, Talon Cardon, Maelyn Jarmon, Matthew Johnson, Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Lisa Ramey, Shawn Sounds, and Kayslin Victoria are the contestants who make up Team John, as they head into the battles. During the remainder of the show, coach John Legend has a few more opportunities to add some singers to his team.

Singer Khalid has come aboard as the team adviser for Legend and is helping out his contestants for the battles. This is Khalid’s first time on the show and he was actually approached by Legend for the opportunity.

“THE VOICE” 2019 BATTLE ROUNDS SPOILERS FOR TEAM JOHN

According to MJs Big Blog, the performance spoilers and pairings for Team Adam, that have been released are:

Jacob Maxwell is with Talon Cardon for the battles and they are performing “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic” by The Police.

Kayslin Victoria is matched with Oliv Blu to perform “Location”, which is by their team adviser Khalid.

Matthew Johnson and Shawn Sounds are performing the song “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross for their battle.

Betsy Ade and Lisa Ramey have been paired together for their performance but no further information has been released about their eliminations or song choice.

Maelyn Jarmon and Savannah Brister are also matched up and we don’t know what they are performing or what happens between the two.

Julian King and Denton Arnell will perform together for the battle rounds as well.

When it comes to the eliminations, Denton Arnell is eliminated in his battle, as is Olive Blue. Fortunately for Blue, she gets stolen by Blake Shelton and winds up on his team.