How & When to See Jordyn Woods’ Interview on Facebook Watch

When it was revealed that Jordyn Woods hooked up with friend Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, Woods’ world appeared to explode. She was living and doing business with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and she moved out as the news broke. Now, Woods is sitting down with her family friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, to discuss the cheating scandal. Smith has a Facebook Watch streaming show titled Red Table Talk and Woods has decided to participate in it.

The Facebook Watch show is scheduled to air today, on March 1, 2019, but the time has not been revealed. Generally, Smith will post on her Twitter account when a new episode begins streaming so you can camp out there as well.

Jordyn Woods will be a guest on the web talk show, @RedTableTalk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. pic.twitter.com/rSGULDgzqW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2019

Ahead of the big interview, TMZ reported that Woods admitted she wasn’t “black-out drunk” when she hooked up with Thompson. She also reported says that she takes full responsibility for the incident. Prior to this admission, Woods reportedly said that she was very drunk when the sexual encounter happened and that she was at his house to make sure no women stayed over. Woods didn’t leave Thompson’s house until the morning.

According to Cosmopolitan, if the scandal hadn’t blown up so much, Woods wouldn’t be apologizing on Red Table Talk. The source said, “If this wasn’t a news story, Jordyn wouldn’t be apologising. Jordyn assumed it was going to blow over.”

Woods signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with the Kardashian family, according to InStyle, and that could get in the way of Woods’ future if she lets out too much information in her Red Table Talk interview.