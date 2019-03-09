Joycelyn Savage’s Father, Tim Savage: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joycelyn Savage’s father is Tim Savage. Tim Savage is married to Jonjelyn Savage, and they have three daughters together: Joycelyn, Jailyn, and Jori.

Jonjelyn and Tim Savage have been outspoken in their pursuit to recover their daughter from where she lives with R. Kelly. In a recent collection of interviews to CBS, Kelly maintained his innocence, insisting that Savage and another woman named Azriel Clary are living with him of their own volition. Savage, too, insisted to CBS’ Gayle King that she was choosing to live with Kelly and she was happy.

The Savages have maintained that they find the situation “heartbreaking,” and that they are certain their daughter is a victim of Stockholm Syndrome. In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King on March 8, Savage said that Kelly had once told her he was going to have to “wait” to see his daughter, adding, “Trust the process.”

“How do you think that makes me feel as a father?,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know about Timothy Savage, Joycelyn’s father:

1. Tim Savage Is a Car Dealer; His Wife, Jonjelyn, Is a Former Small Business Owner

According to a BuzzFeed profile from 2017, Tim Savage is a car dealer and his wife, Jonjelyn, is a small business owner of JSavageCollections, an Atlanta-based boutique. Per the profile, she shut down her business to pursue retrieving her daughter from Kelly full time.

Per BuzzFeed, the Savage family moved from Memphis to Atlanta years ago in order to help Joycelyn further her singing career, and Jonjelyn worked as a “fierce stage mom” for her daughter.

2. Tim Savage Has an Active Instagram Account Under the Handle ‘@TimothyTSavage’

Tim Savage’s Instagram account is filled with selfies, videos, and screenshots of memes and pictures related to his daughter, Joycelyn. In one post, Savage screenshotted the definition of Stockholm syndrome, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen please read this before you make any comments …..Do your research on Stockholm syndrome”

In another post, Savage wrote, “Atlanta was the first city to protest against R Kelly ,the savages was the first family to protest against R Kelly .we must keep up the faith and bring this to justice.

After Kelly gave an interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Savage posted a screenshot of the interview, writing, “When a predator is bagged up in the corner this is what happens you need to pray for R.Kelly and we need to pray for victims everyone involved. #help#savagefamily #chicago #newyork #atlanta#memphis #jesus #her”

3. Tim & Jonjelyn Have Three Daughters: Joycelyn, Jonjelyn, & Jori

Savage’s sister, Jailyn “Jai” Savage, mentions her sister in her Instagram bio account, but she never posts about the current situation with her sister and Kelly. In her bio, one line reads, “#Getjoyhome,” in addition to pointing out that Jailyn is a singer and a model.

“JaiSavage” has just over 33,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel, in which she covers a wide range of topics, from how to make a lace front wig, to a number of makeup tutorials. Jailyn has just under 5,000 subscribers to her channel.

In the past, Jailyn has spoken out about her sister’s relationship to Kelly. Following the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Jailyn said to WREG, “Now it is finally time to get justice for these girls, not just my sister, but for these girls.”

She added, “For someone like R. Kelly to break up a bond that me and my sister had, it’s heartbreaking. I’m ready to build the bond back up that we left off at.”

Jailyn and Joycelyn also have their youngest sister, Jori, who rarely speaks in interviews and is 11 years old.

4. In a March 6 Interview, Jonjelyn Accused Her Parents of Trying to Create a ‘Scam’ Over Her Relationship With Kelly

In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King on March 6, Savage accused both her parents and Azriel Clary’s parents of trying to make money off of their situation with Kelly.

Via CBS, Savage said, “Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset.”

Savage added that she wasn’t concerned about anything, because she believed Kelly would support her and Clary no matter what. She said, “Right, most definitely. He’s our full support, and we’re his full support. And all we need is each other.”

Per CBS, both the Clary and the Savage family have maintained that they have no interest in money and deny ever asking for money from Kelly.

5. The Savage Family Has a Joint YouTube Account Called ‘JSavage Collections’ That Documents Their Struggle Against Kelly

The Savage family has a joint Instagram and YouTube account called “JSavageCollections.” In the YouTube account, the family posts videos chronicling their lives, both in relation to their daughter’s situation with Kelly and not.

In the hour-long video seen above, Jonjelyn and Tim talk about the situation with Kelly, answering questions from fans and subscribers. Jonjelyn says in part, “When I first met with Kelly…it consisted of general talk, conversation, listening to her CDs…he’s a talker, so he rambled a lot about…[music he was working on.]”

She added, “It’s one thing to be a narcissist, but when you’re a narcissist and a predator, it’s very dangerous. So my goal is only to get Joycelyn out of there safely.”