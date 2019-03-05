Kimbella & Juelz Santana Marry Ahead of Prison Sentence

After dating for over a decade, Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee have gotten married. The Love & Hip Hop stars were wed in a private ceremony, according to VH1, which was limited to family and close friends. Read on to learn more about the wedding as well as Santana’s impending prison sentence.

The couple exchanged vows in New York City, while fellow Love & Hip Hop cast members Remy Ma, Papoose and Maino attended. Lil’ Kim and members of Santana’s rap group the Diplomats, Freakey Zeekey and Jim Jones, were also in attendance. The latter two posted a video of the wedding on Instagram, where they celebrated alongside the groom. Check it out below.

Santana & Kimbella Married Shortly Before the Rapper Began His Prison Term

Santana proposed to Kimbella in November 2018 during a sold-out performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. “This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time,” the rapper told the crowd. “She stuck it out with a n***a through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.”

Many believe that the proposal and subsequent wedding occurred so close to each other because Santana had been arrested at a New Jersey airport on weapons and drug charges, and was awaiting a sentence. The following month, it was reported that Santana had taken a plea deal and would be sentenced to 27 months in prison. Fans accused Santana of tying the knot out of fear that Kimbella would leave him, but the rapper maintained that their marriage came from a genuine place.

Santana Began to Serve His 27 Month Prison Sentence on March 1

“If I was worried about someone taking her then I wouldn’t of [sic] did it,” he wrote on Instagram. “If someone take ya lady, a ring ain’t gonna stop nothing. U just gonna be out of a ring n a lady. What u saying makes no sense… Stay blessed tho fam.” During season nine of Love & Hip Hop, Santana and Kimbella frequently spoke about the impact that the arrest had on their family, and prepared their children, Juelz Santana James and Bella Monroe James, to not have their father around for roughly two years.

Santana began his prison sentence on March 1. According to the Source, the rapper was set to begin his sentence on January 30, but the judge granted him a brief leave until the last day of February. This gave him more time to get his affairs and his family in order. Santana will also serve 12 months supervised probation after his release.