Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Look out, Bachelor Nation! There’s a new couple in town. Kaitlyn Bristowe is dating fellow reality TV star Jason Tartick, who competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of the The Bachelorette.

The two have been going strong for a couple months now. Here’s what you need to know about them.

1. They Announced They Were Dating on ‘The Today Show’

In late January, Tartick confirmed that he and Bristowe are an item on the TODAY show with Kathie Lee and Hoda during the ‘Guys Tell All’ segment.

“Where did you meet?” The couple was asked. Tartick responded, “On her podcast. We were friends, a little banter here and there, and friendship turned into a relationship.”

Kaitlyn said she’d planned to break the news of their romance on her podcast, but they ended up doing it on Today.

2. Bristowe Was Engaged to Shawn Booth Until Last Fall

Kaitlyn met Shawn Booth on The Bachelorette. The two were engaged for three years before they decided to break off their engagement in November 2018.

In a joint statement, the couple said they had, “We evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

Their split was riddled with drama, and while speaking on Almost Famous with Ashley and Ben, Shawn actually said that Bristowe and Tartick began seeing one another the same month that he and Kaitlyn broke up. When Jason went on The Today Show, however, he cleared it up, saying the two had been dating for a month or so.

3. Bachelor Nation Now Wants Booth to Be the Next Bachelor

Bachelor Nation has been supporting the idea of Booth becoming the next bachelor.

E! News even made a petition for fans to sign to support Booth becoming the leading man, along with writing a piece titled, “Why Shawn Booth Needs—and Deserves—to Be the Next Bachelor.”

In the article, they quote Jared Haibon, who says, “He has this certain warmth and he’s very approachable. It’s a great balance that he has. He would make such a great Bachelor because the women—literally night one—would fall for him. There would be so much drama because they would want Shawn so badly.”

They add a quote from Ben Higgins, who shares, “He’s everything they want for a Bachelor. He’s good looking, he’s kind and he wants to find somebody… He’s incredibly ready for partnership. That whole interview just felt like a guy who was saying, ‘Hey, this hasn’t worked. I have no grudges against it but I want to find someone very bad.'”

4. Their First Official Social Media Post Together Came on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, Tartick posted the couple’s first official social media post as a couple to Instagram. “So greatful for you,” he wrote.

One day later, Bristowe posted her own appreciation picture to Instagram, with a long caption. A portion of it read, “Give yourself permission to hope, to care, to trust in the things you deeply crave from life. Choose letting go. Choose forgiveness, choose to turn your losses into lessons. Choose to move forward, into the kind of story that fulfills you, into the kind of person that holds your heart just as carefully as you hold theirs, into the kind of happiness that exists because you chose to fight for it, and never stop fighting for it. Never stop.”

According to People, Bristowe, 33, and Tartick, 30, celebrated the holiday together in Boston. They enjoyed a meal at Bistro Du Midi.

5. Bristowe Says She’s “Pretty F*Ckin Happy” These Days

On Instagram earlier this week, Bristowe wrote, “I still have my moments, my doubts, my worries, my anxiety. But as long as I continue to have self compassion, GRATITUDE, and self love, I’ll continue to grow.”

She added, “It’s social media that sometimes warps my thoughts of what is ‘beautiful’. (Being done up is beautiful too)… But what’s REALLY beautiful is happiness. And overall, I’m pretty f*ckin happy.”