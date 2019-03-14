Karlie Kloss’s Husband, Joshua Kushner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Supermodel and Project Runway host Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner on October 18, 2018. They were engaged after 6 years of dating and had a small, private wedding in upstate New York.

Here’s what you need to know about Karlie Kloss’s husband, Joshua Kushner:

1. He Is Jared Kushner’s Brother

Karlie Kloss’s husband is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Forbes reports that Joshua is a liberal and did not vote for Trump; Kloss didn’t vote for him either, and shared a photo of her absentee ballot using Hillary Clinton’s hashtag “#ImWithHer.” Kloss and Kushner have also been active on social media in support of gun control laws and against the separation of immigrant families at the US and Mexico border.

Nevertheless, the newly married couple have been photographed out socially with Jared and his sister-in-law Ivanka. The brothers appear to have a close personal and professional relationship and started the business Cadre together in 2015.

2. He Is a Businessman & Investor

According to Tech Crunch, Kushner’s venture capitalist firm Thrive Capital closed a $1 billion deal in October 2018. At 33 years old, he was one of the youngest managers of such a large fund.

Kushner is also the founder of the millennial-focused insurance company Oscar Health, which supports a mission to provide more affordable healthcare options.

3. His Net Worth Is Approximately $800 Million

According to Town & Country Magazine, Joshua’s net worth was about $800 million at the end of last year. This is attributed to his investments and business ventures, as well as his wealthy upbringing. His father Charles is a real-estate investor who used his success to instill a dedicated work ethic in Joshua.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Karlie Kloss’s net worth is $30 million, largely attributed to her successful career as an editorial and runway model for major designers as well as her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She also owns her own tech business, “Kode With Klossy,” that supports young women in computer science with classes and scholarships.

4. He Started Dating Kloss in 2012

According to Marie Claire, the couple was first linked in 2012 when he was her date to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party. A later post from Kloss on Instagram revealed that they met on June 8, 2012. They announced their engagement in July 2018, and were married just a few months later.

Years into their relationship, as Kloss’s modeling career had her always on the go, she spoke briefly of her relationship with Joshua to In Style, saying “You make it work. We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy. He’s a super-solid dude.”

5. Jared & Karlie Are Moving Out of Their NYC Apartment

People Magazine recently reported that the newlywed’s apartment is for sale for $6.995 million. The Nolita home was purchased in 2014 for $4.5 million, and has two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2,000 square feet of living space.