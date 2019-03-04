Keith Flint Cause of Death Unclear, Police Say ‘Not Suspicious’

Keith Flint of the band The Prodigy has died. At this time, his cause of death is unclear but police do not believe that there wasn’t any suspicious activity involved.

“We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday. We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” Essex police said in a statement.

Flint was just 49 years old.

The British band The Prodigy was known for its electronic music and was very popular in the 90s. Flint joined the group as a dancer and then became a singer. He is best-known for the songs “Firestarter” and “Breathe.”

An East of England Ambulance Spokeswoman Said That Flint Was Found Unconcious & Paramedics Were Unable to Save Him

A spokeswoman for East of England ambulance provided the media with a bit more information about Flint’s death.

“We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow. We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

While a cause still cannot be deduced from her statement, the Daily Mail reports that she also said that paramedics were unable to save Flint. It’s unclear if they tried to resuscitate him. It’s also unclear how long he had been dead by the time emergency personnel arrived at the home.

The Prodigy Issued a Statement

Shortly after Flint’s death was reported, The Prodigy released a statement.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator, and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time,” the statement reads.

Several other musicians have tweeted out their condolences following his death.