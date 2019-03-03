Who Is Kristin Cavallari’s Best Friend Kelly Henderson on ‘Very Cavallari’?

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Very Cavallari, and it’s going to be a dramatic start to the second installation of the show.

Tonight’s episode will feature a llama, Cavallari’s jewelry company Uncommon James, and an array of new faces. One of the faces who will be returning tonight is Cavallari’s best friend, Kelly Henderson, who plays an important role in the series.

According to E!’s profile on her, Kelly has dabbled in a number of professions. She has worked as a makeup artist, hairstylist, and wardrobe director. She’s also been a lifestyle blogger and podcast host.

As a stylist, she’s worked alongside celebs like Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and LANCO, as well as media companies like CMT, Billboard, and more. E! writes, “Kelly has established herself as a go-to resource within the industry.”

Her lifestyle blog is called “Velvet’s Edge” and features everything from lifestyle advice to travel tips and fitness and health tips. On the ‘About Me’ section of her website, Kelly explains she grew up in Louisiana and went to LSU. She continues, “No kids. No pets. I travel too much for any of that at the moment, but working on it. Maybe. One day. Soon. But, sometime. Eventually. Maybe.”

In a video shared by E!, Cavallari helps her BFF navigate the dating world. She scrolls through Kelly’s dating apps, sharing, “It’s so fun for me to help Kelly navigate this whole dating world. It’s kind of like living vicariously through her, cause Jay and I don’t have that, ‘Oh my god he just texted me I have butterflies in my stomach…'” She goes on to admit, “I would take my relationship now over any of that.”

Last season, Kelly’s love life was at the epicenter of “Very Cavallari”. In one episode of the show, her budding romance with “Matt” (who the ladies called ‘The Canadian’) was the subject of one particular episode. After a double date that appeared to go well, Kristin told her husband, “Jay I don’t think Kelly likes him.” Her husband was left shocked, stating, “I almost feel like that’s selfish. I really do.”

What will Kelly’s love life hold in store this season on the show? Only time will tell.

For now, it seems that things are heating up in the world of Uncommon James– where stress is brought to a whole new level. In a trailer clip for tonight’s premiere, Cavallari shares, “I hired everybody to make my life easier and I feel like I’m just creating more and more problems for me… You guys, this wasn’t a f*cking collection launch. This was a whole new line. I’ve worked my ass off for this thing and it got f*cked this morning.” Clearly, with the stress of launching a new line, Cavallari could use the help of her level-headed best friend, Kelly.

Be sure to tune into the season premiere tonight on E! at 10 pm ET/PT.