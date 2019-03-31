Kenya Moore left the Real Housewives of Atlanta after last season. Moore had gotten married to husband Marc Daly and the two were later expecting a baby girl together. Though Moore had quit the show, she still maintained friendships with some of the women – Cynthia Bailey, in particular. On the current season 11 finale of RHOA, Moore reportedly attends an event, which causes a major issue between Bailey and Nene Leakes. Bailey and Leakes are no longer friends, and Moore’s presence on the finale reportedly plays a part in the dissolution of the friendship, according to Bravo.

A source told Hollywood Life that, “Kenya originally wasn’t going to go because she was 8 months pregnant during filming, but she felt fine enough to go and decided to show up … Cynthia feels that [other RHOA star] Nene [Leakes, 51] has blown this entire thing completely out of proportion and that she didn’t betray her. Cynthia invited Kenya and Kenya said she didn’t want to come because of filming but then showed up anyways.” The source continued, “Cynthia invited Kenya because she’s friends with both ladies and wanted them both there to support her. She doesn’t get why Nene feels betrayed because Kenya showed up. Cynthia knows she didn’t betray Nene and editing may make it look otherwise, but Nene knows the truth.”

Since filming, Kenya Moore gave birth to her baby daughter via c-section and named her little girl Brooklyn Doris Daly, in November 2018, as reported by CNN. Moore announced the birth of Brooklyn via Instagram, writing, “#BrooklynDorisDaly is here! Thank you @people for sharing our journey. She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the delivery room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all. #TheDalys #babydaly #BrooklynDaly #family #love.”

On June 23, 2017, many fans were surprised to hear that Kenya Moore had tied the knot with Daly. It was a very small wedding. Just 10 people were in attendance. Even Moore’s father was not invited, though Moore said on RHOA that she regretted the decision to not invite her dad. After marrying Daly, Moore gushed about the positive he brings to her life. Moore told Us Weekly that, “He doesn’t focus on my job. He focuses on me, my business. He has an MBA, he helps me with Kenya Moore Haircare. Advice. Tactical things. That’s the best thing about being married to someone like him. I have a partner in love, life, and business.”

The Grio has reported that Daly is a New York-based restaurateur who was introduced to Moore by fellow-Bravo personality Chef Roble Ali. Daly is known for a restaurant called SoCo in Brooklyn, New York.

Unlike Moore, Daly was not into being filmed, so he only briefly appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta when Moore was a full-time cast member on the show.