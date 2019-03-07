Kenya Moore Daly Contacts Dead Grandmother Doris on ‘Hollywood Medium’

Tonight’s episode of Hollywood Medium features actress and television personality Kenya Moore, as she meets with Tyler Henry to hopefully contact her deceased grandmother, Doris. Based on promo for the episode, she is able to get a sign from her grandmother and access her during the reading.

The description for the episode, which is episode 3 in the show’s fourth season, reads “Kenya Moore shares memories when Tyler connects with her grandmother; details about the death of actress Wendi McLendon-Covey’s uncle are revealed; Tyler travels to Seattle where music artist Macklemore hears messages from a dearly departed.”

Kenya Contacted Doris Through Tyler Henry

In a clip from the episode, Tyler asks Kenya “Is there anything that was unresolved for you, or anything that you could benefit from knowing?” She starts to cry, before asking “What does she think of my husband?” Tyler reveals “I don’t know what this is, there’s something funny. She’s having me talk about him – talking about his appearance, like a hunk of man… and she’s like showing me a tall glass of water, and she’s basically like ‘yeah, him. uh huh.'” Kenya’s tears turned to laughter as she remarked “She likes good-looking guys… she would say that all the time. He’s not tall, but she would say that… she was only 4’10”.”

Then Tyler tells her “There’s something about a book they’re bringing up, maybe involves publishing. They’re having me talk about publishing, releasing something… for some reason they’re bringing some family element into this in some way and they’re putting a delay on it, like a hold on it. So, it’s not viewed as a bad thing, but they’re just putting delay, delay, delay around this.” Suddenly, a book falls from behind Kenya in the baby’s nursery, which shocks and disturbs both Tyler and Kenya.

Doris Passed Away in 2017 From Alzheimers

Moore had a very close relationship with Doris, who she calls momma and considers to be “the only woman in the world who has ever loved [her] unconditionally” and her best friend. In a tribute to Doris, who passed away after battling Alzheimer’s, she revealed that Doris raised her since she was only 3 days old. In the touching caption, she also said that in their last moments together, her grandmother got to meet her husband, Marc Daly: “I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me. She didn’t recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life. Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.”

In Hollywood, Moore is known as one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 until 2018. She has a number of acting and producing credits and was Miss USA 1993 (she placed 4th in the Miss Universe pageant, where she competed representing the USA).

Tune in to season 4 of Hollywood Medium on E!, Thursday nights at 8/7c.