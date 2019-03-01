Khloe, Jordyn Feud: Kardashian Says Woods Lied on Show

Khloe Kardashian had harsh words for Jordyn Woods, unleashing on Twitter after Woods denied having sex with Khloe’s partner, Tristan Thompson.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloe wrote on Twitter. The post was liked more than 225,000 times.

Khloe followed that tweet up with a message explaining why she was singling out Jordyn Woods in the tweet instead of Tristan Thompson, writing, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Jordyn Woods Claimed She Only Kissed Tristan Thompson

What set Khloe Kardashian off? Jordyn Woods, once Kylie Jenner’s best friend, appeared on Red Table Talk, which is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show. You can watch the show here.

According to People Magazine, she opened up about the rumors that she had a thing with Tristan Thompson despite her friendship with Kylie. People reports that Woods’ dad knew the Will Smith/Jada Pinkett family for years. On the show, Jordyn Woods admitted going to Tristan’s house after meeting him in a bar.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said on the show. “It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

She admitted Tristan kissed her but said the physical contact stopped there, saying on the show, “On the way out, he did kiss me.” But she claimed it wasn’t much of a kiss. “It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said to Jada. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

The cheating allegations have been swirling for days.

On February 21, 2019, Kim Kardashian West defended Khloe on Twitter after a blog criticized Khloe for going out publicly after the cheating accusations arose. “Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!” she wrote.

TMZ reports that Jordyn has been cut out of the Kardashian circle since the accusations arose, including moving out of Kylie’s guest house.

Khloe did allude to the scandal before on Instagram, writing, “the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to…Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”