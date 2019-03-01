Khloe Kardashian Responds to Jordyn Woods Interview

Jordyn Woods appeared on the Red Table Talk podcast to discuss her affair with Tristan Thompson. Jordyn admits that she attended a party with Tristan, but denies making out with him or hooking up. She describes their time together as “innocent fun.” Tristan’s girlfriend Khloe Kardashian does not seem so convinced, however.

Khloe took to Twitter shortly about Jordyn’ interview was released, and criticized her for openly lying about what happened. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she wrote. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloe Blasted Jordyn on Twitter for ‘Lying’ & Being the Reason Her Family ‘Broke Up’

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

The latter part of Khloe’s tweet is in reference to another statement that Woods made. She told Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith that Khloe and Tristan broke up because of what went wrong between them, and that she had nothing to do with it. “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she added. “Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I’m not the reason.”

Khloe also tweeted that she should have addressed the situation privately. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she wrote. ‘Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Jordyn Admits to Spending Time With Tristan Thompson But Denies Hooking Up

Jordyn went on to detail how the evening between her and Tristan played out. “I was minding my business, dancing, drinking,” she said. “Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it. I’m like, cool, that’s okay. It feels like a safe environment. I’d rather it be his house than a random stranger.” She then said that she made a mistake by staying there. “I’m not thinking I shouldn’t be here. That’s my first step where I went wrong. [I wasn’t thinking about] how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

Khloe has posted several lengthy messages on her Instagram Story over the past few days, including one where she discussed cheating and the effects it has on a relationship. “You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they’ve done something wrong,” she wrote.

“Remember, they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught. It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.”